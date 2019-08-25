CARMEL — Class 4A No. 2 Providence picked up a pair of victories Saturday in the Carmel Invitational, defeating No. 8 Crown Point and Valparaiso.
The Pioneers won the first two sets to begin the day against Crown Point, finishing off the Bulldogs for a 25-20, 25-17, 22-25, 25-19 victory. Ali Hornung had 16 kills and Courtney Glotzbach added 12. Maggie and Anna Purichia chipped in six apiece.
Emma Kaelin had 34 assists and would get 24 more in a 25-14, 25-15, 25-8 domination of Valparaiso.
Hornung led with 11 digs, Glotzbach added nine. Maggie Purichia and freshman Grace Purichia had three aces apiece.
"We always look forward to going to Carmel this early in the season to play two very good teams. [Crown Point and Valparaiso] both have different styles and we had to make adjustments and be patient on offense until we got a the right chance to score," Purichia said. "Emma did a great job of moving the ball around and we had a lot of hitters swinging hard. Our defense played very well today, and Ceci Rush's serve receive was outstanding all day long, which gave us good matchups. Today we served well in several rotations also which was great to see!"
Providence 25 25 22 25
Crown Point 20 17 25 19
MATCH STATISTICS
Providence
Kills: Ali Hornung 16, Courtney Glotzbach 12, Anna Purichia 6, Maggie Purichia 6.
Blocks: Maggie Purichia 3, Ali Hughes 2.
Aces: Ceci Rush 5, Emma Kaelin 2, Maggie Purichia 2.
Assists: Kaelin 34.
Digs: Rush 20, Hornung 5, Glotzbach 7.
Providence 25 25 25
Valparaiso 14 15 8
MATCH STATISTICS
Providence
Kills: Hornung 11, Glotzbach 9, M.Purichia 6, A.Purichia 4.
Digs: Rush 15, Hornung 7, Glotzbach 5.
Assists: Kaelin 24.
Blocks: Maggie Purichia 2, Ali Hughes 2.
Aces: M.Purichia 3, Grace Purichia 3.
Next match: Providence (4-0) plays Thursday at home against Oldham County.
