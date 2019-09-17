SELLERSBURG — Class A No. 6 Rock Creek cruised to a 25-11, 25-11, 25-7 victory against Crothersville on Tuesday. Bailey Brown had five aces.
Crothersville 11 11 7
Rock Creek 25 25 25
ROCK CREEK STATS
Kills: Leah Thompson 4, Morgan Schmidt 4, Lajoy Williams 4, Josie Anderson 3.
Digs: Ligia Williams 9, Lajoy Williams 5, Morgan Schmidt 5, Thompson 4, Jenna Rogers 4, Bailey Brown 3.
Aces: Brown 5, Ligia Williams 3, Schmidt 2, Anderson 2, Thompson 2.
Charlestown tops Eastern in five
CHARLESTOWN — The host Pirates lost the opening set to Eastern but bounced back to take the match 22-25, 25-21, 25-16, 22-25, 15-12.
“We knew tonight would be a tough match. Both of our teams had the same record, and we seemed to be winning and losing against the same opponents,” coach Tammy Nuxoll said. “Overall, it was a total team effort and I’m happy with how we played together.”
Kayleigh Smith led the night with 16 kills, Lanae Crowe added 12 kills and Kylie McConnell, who is just returning from an injury, contributed 11.
Eastern 25 21 16 25 12
Charlestown 22 25 25 22 15
CHARLESTOWN STATS
Kills: Kayleigh Smith 16, Lanae Crowe 12, Kylie McConnell 11, Korea Tutt 6.
Blocks: Tutt 8.
Digs: Hannah Baker 16.
JV: Eastern won 25-16, 26-22.
Next: Charlestown plays tonight at Lanesville.
Henryville improves to 8-6
The Henryville Hornets improved to 8-6 with a three-set win over Borden by scores of 25-14, 25-14, 25-10.
