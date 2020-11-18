VOLLEYBALL NOTEBOOK: Trio of locals garner All-Star honors

A trio of local standouts have been selected to the Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association’s Senior All-Star teams.
Rock Creek senior middle/outside hitter Ligia Williams was selected to the South squad for Class A/2A. This past season the Cincinnati-signee led the Lions in kills (389), kills per set (5.0), solo blocks (72), and total blocks (74) while ranking second in digs (218) and third in service aces (32). She also recorded a 64.3 kill percentage and a .474 hitting percentage for Rock Creek, which went 23-10 and won its fourth straight sectional title.
Meanwhile Providence senior outside hitter Ali Hornung and Silver Creek senior libero Mallory Ramsey were named to the South team for Class 3A/4A.
Hornung, who last week was named to the Under Armour All-American first team, paced the Pioneers in kills (446), kills per set (4.6), kill percentage (49.5), hitting percentage (36.4), digs (368), solo blocks (eight) and serves received (478). The Purdue-signee also ranked second in total blocks (45) and block assists (37), third in assists (53) and fourth in service aces (28) for the Pioneers, who went 23-7 and lost 3-2 to eventual Class 4A state champion Yorktown in the south semistate.
Ramsey topped the Dragons in digs (461) and tied for first in service aces (49). She also ranked second in serves received (412) and third in assists (101) for Silver Creek, which went 27-9 and won its fourth straight sectional title.
Unlike years past, there won’t be any All-Star games this time around due to COVID-19. Each player, however, will receive a jersey recognizing their achievement.
SEVEN SELECTED ALL-STATE
Seven area players were recently named to the IHSVCA’s All-State teams.
Williams made first-team All-State in Class A while Henryville senior Riley Nunn made second-team All-State in 2A.
Nunn, a setter, did a little bit of everything for the Hornets. She topped the team in assists (605), digs (329) and service aces (61) while ranking second in total blocks (33), block assists (29) and hitting percentage (.236). Additionally, she was fourth on the squad in kills (117).
Meanwhile, Ramsey and teammate and classmate Bella Hinton were first-team All-State selections in 3A while their teammate, junior Abby Marks, was a second-team pick.
Hinton, an outside hitter, topped the Dragons in kills (361), kills per set (3.5) and block assists (26) while posting a 42.8 kill percentage and a .294 hitting percentage. She was also second in total blocks (42) and tied for third in service aces (46) while ranking fourth in digs (157) and serves received (116).
Marks led Creek in assists (859) while ranking second in digs (254), tying for third in aces (46) and tying for fifth in total blocks (20).
Finally, Hornung and teammate and classmate Anna Purichia were first-team All-State selections in 4A.
Purichia, a senior outside hitter, ranked second on the Pioneers in kills (313), kills per set (3.2) while posting a 37.8 kill percentage. Additionally, the Eastern Kentucky-signee finished fourth in total blocks (31), fifth in block assists (26) and sixth in aces (25).
EIGHT MAKE ALL-DISTRICT
Eight local players were recently named to the IHSVCA’s All-District teams.
In 3A, Ramsey, Hinton and their classmate and teammate, Anna Dablow, were named to the South All-District team, while Dragons bench boss Jeff Zimmerman was named District Coach of the Year.
Dablow, an outside hitter, was second on Silver Creek in kills (248) and kills per set (2.4) while posting a 34.1 kill percentage.
In 4A, Floyd Central senior Kayden Holcomb, New Albany senior Bree Martin and the Providence trio of Hornung, Purichia and Grace Purichia were named to the South All-District team while the Pioneers’ Terri Purichia was named District Coach of the Year.
Holcomb, a middle hitter, topped the team in kills (223), kills per set (2.2), solo blocks (62) and total blocks (63) while posting a 43 kill percentage and .310 hitting percentage. She was also fifth in aces (38) and digs (121).
Martin, a libero, topped the Bulldogs in digs (361), serves received (475) and service aces (56).
Meanwhile Grace Purichia, a sophomore hitter/setter, paced Providence in assists (565) and aces (47) while ranking second in digs (252) and tying for third in kills (142).
28 NAMED ACADEMIC ALL-STATE
Twenty-eight area volleyball players were among a record number of 721 statewide to earn Academic All-State recognition from the IHSVCA.
To earn recognition, each player must be a senior and maintain a minimum of a 3.5 grade-point average. The average GPA for all the statewide honorees was an astounding 3.93.
Providence led the way with six recognized. The Pioneers’ sextet consisted of Hornung, Anna Purichia, Miranda Harley, Sophia Hottois, Emma Kaelin and Lydia Rush.
Meanwhile Henryville had five players who received recognition. They were Nunn, Avery King, Anna Knecht, Dilyn Roberts and Jensen Smith.
Next was Charlestown with four. That quartet was comprised of Lanae’ Crowe, Katelyn Abigail Devers, Abbi East and Destiny Jade Hardin.
Both Christian Academy and Jeffersonville had three players apiece recognized. They were Adeline Baldwin, Ella McCoy and Jolie Miles from the Warriors as well as Mattison Blanton, Kayleigh Gernand, and Norma Joselen Lopez-Salazar from the Red Devils.
Floyd Central, New Albany and Silver Creek had two apiece. They were Holcomb and Anna Hilbrich from the Highlanders, Martin and Olivia Allee from the Bulldogs and Hinton and Maddie Keinath from the Dragons.