A dynamic duo on a Providence team that reached a ranking as high as eighth nationally this past fall and a Silver Creek senior that led her team to sustained success despite a new cast of players make up the trio of finalists for the News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly (NTSPY) in volleyball.
Senior Courtney Glotzbach and junior Ali Hornung are two finalists, along with Silver Creek senior Macie Garrison, representing an area that remains a hotbed for Division I talent. Glotzbach and Garrison will play for Jacksonville State next fall and Hornung is committed to Purdue.
The Player of the Year will be announced at the NTSPY Awards ceremony this summer.
MACIE GARRISON, SILVER CREEK
Garrison finished second on the Dragons with a career-high 159 kills this season, taking on an expanded role. But her role as the team leader and setter continued on a team with a cast of new offensive weapons in an offense that was hitting on all cylinders by the end of the season.
The Dragons went 22-12 and reached the regional finals before a loss to 3A No. 1 Evansville Memorial.
“It was a big leadership year, basically because three or four big spots left,” Garrison said. “It was up to me to lead the team back up into that championship mindset. We were young experience wise, but by the end of the year, we really couldn’t tell that at all.”
Garrison racked up 767 assists, which was a career low, but for a couple of reasons. The Dragons were able to groom her replacement, Abby Marks, and also use Garrison as an attacker.
“I actually loved it. It was fun to hit and be part of the offense, because I’ve run it for so long.
It was great to be aggressive and not just set up others to score points, but be the one to score points,” Garrison said.
A four-year starter, Garrison also had a career-best 250 digs and was second on the team with 51 service aces. Team success was always the top priority.
“Obviously, we’d have liked to get a little farther than regional finals. We lost a lot of influential seniors but we really came together and pushed past that,” said Garrison. “It’s a really great honor. There’s a lot, a lot of talent around here.”
COURTNEY GLOTZBACH, PROVIDENCE
Glotzbach had a big bounce-back season after fighting injury in 2018 as a junior, capping an outstanding four-year career for the Pioneers in which she finished with 1,157 kills. Her 363 this past fall finished just behind Hornung for second on the team, but Glotzbach had a slightly better hitting percentage of .323.
She was healthy and prepared for a big senior year going into the season.
“I wanted to take on a bigger role because I knew it was going to take 110 percent from everyone on the floor to make us successful. Everyone did that and I’m hoping I made an impression,” Glotzbach said.
While the Pioneers had several other weapons, the duo gave the small 2A school based on enrollment a shot at contending for a 4A state title. Their postseason run came up short in a five-game thriller against a talented Center Grove squad.
“It’s really fun. We’ve always been on the same team. Her and I have always been the two powerhouses on our teams. Having two, it keeps everything more spread out. It wasn’t just us two. We were go-tos in the hard times but everybody was scoring,” Glotzbach said.
The outside hitter also developed her all-around game, becoming more than a front-row player and finishing with 235 digs, good for third on the team.
“Senior year, I rebuilt my relationship with coach [Terri Purichia] and that helped build my mental game up. My defense and back-court play really improved,” Glotzbach said.
Glotzbach, second to Maggie Purichia on the Pioneers with 65 blocks, was at her best in the postseason, posting 25 kills against Castle in the regional semifinals and 23 in the loss to Center Grove.
“It’s definitely a confidence thing. Junior year, was one mistake and I was done. That took me back to where I was in grade school. This year, it was I make a mistake, and it’s [just] one point. Ali was there and everyone else was also there to score points.”
ALI HORNUNG
Hornung picked up where she left off in winning last season’s Player of the Year award, leading the team with 392 kills.
The 2019 season was unforgettable for Hornung and the Pioneers, not only for the wins.
“Early in the year, we were at a retreat figuring out our team goals. One of them is always a state championship. This year, we were focused on making it the most fun season we’ve ever had. We accomplished that this year. We left everything out on the court,” Hornung said. “Winning together with that group makes it 100 times better.”
It was a more balanced team offensively this season, but the future Boilermaker continued to refine her game.
“I’m always just trying to make myself better, make my game better, improve on skills,” Hornung said. “Every year, I get better. Not just physically but mentally too. I’m pretty happy with that.”
The Pioneers had their sights on reaching the state finals, but it was a team that pushed itself to the limit.
“The last game, the regional finals, we left everything on the court. It was five sets, 15-13. That’s all you can ask for. You do your best. That’s what people will remember about this team,” Hornung said.
All-AREA TEAM
First-Team
Ali Hornung, Providence
Ceci Rush, Providence
Courtney Glotzbach, Providence
Macie Garrison, Silver Creek
Riley Winslow, New Albany
Kendall Kerberg, Christian Academy
Second-Team
Bella Hinton, Silver Creek
Ligia Williams, Rock Creek
Kayden Holcomb, Floyd Central
Maggie Purichia, Providence
Alayna Lacy, Jeffersonville
Audrey Eurton, New Washington
Third-Team
Bailey Brown, Rock Creek
Emma Kaelin, Providence
Kayleigh Smith, Charlestown
Blair Sprigler, New Albany
Kyra Sharp, Floyd Central
Anna Purichia, Providence
HONORABLE-MENTION
Kalin Campbell, New Washington; Riley Nunn, Henryville; Tess Ousley, New Albany; Kassidy Hoback, Floyd Central; Korea Tutt, Charlestown; Riley Nunn, Henryville; Jenna Lake, Jeffersonville; Abby Marks, Silver Creek; Anna Dablow, Silver Creek; Bree Martin, New Albany; Alexis Caldwell, New Albany; Natalie Lostutter, Floyd Central; Caroline Hilbrich; Floyd Central; Katie Hawkins, Silver Creek; Halle Rankin, Christian Academy
Coach of the Year: Terri Purichia, Providence
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.