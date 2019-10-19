Both candidates hoping to be the next mayor of Jeffersonville can tout their on-the-job experience. Incumbent Republican Mike Moore is seeking his third term in office. Democrat Tom Galligan had the job for a dozen years before his opponent. They faced off eight years ago, with Moore garnering the most votes. This time around, Galligan hopes to reclaim the title "Mr. Mayor." Both have campaign websites titled "imfor" followed by the candidate's name. Coincidence?

