FLOYDS KNOBS — It will be Providence vs. New Albany in Saturday night's Class 4A Floyd Central Sectional final.
The Pioneers defeated the host Highlanders 17-25, 25-18, 25-14, 25-15 in Saturday's first semifinal before the Bulldogs outlasted Seymour 25-18, 25-17, 23-25, 24-26, 15-13 in the second semi.
Providence will be going for its ninth straight sectional title, when it faces New Albany at 7 p.m. tonight. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, will be trying for their first title since 2010.
