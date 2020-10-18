NORTH VERNON — Ali Hornung tallied 21 kills to lead Class 4A No. 8 Providence to a 25-15, 25-18, 25-15 sweep of Floyd Central in the Class 4A Jennings County Sectional final Saturday night.
Anna Purichia added nine kills while Grace Purichia had a double-double (22 assists, 13 digs) and Emma Kaelin contributed 18 assists and nine digs for the Pioneers (21-6), who won their 10th straight sectional title.
Saturday morning Hornung had 14 kills and 10 digs to lead Providence to a 25-21, 25-17, 25-22 triumph over Seymour in sectional semifinals. The Highlanders (21-13) advanced with a 25-17, 25-17, 25-13 win over Jeffersonville in the other semi.
The Pioneers will play Martinsville (20-9) at 11 a.m. next Saturday in the first Bloomington North Regional semifinal. Center Grove (21-10) will take Evansville Reitz (25-4) in the second semi. The championship is slated for 7 p.m. that night.
