You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

VOLLEYBALL: Pioneers rally for 3-1 win over New Albany

  • 1 min to read
PNA1
Buy Now
New Albany freshman Alexis Caldwell tries to get a spike between a pair of Providence blockers during Tuesday night's match at the Doghouse. The Pioneers outlasted the Bulldogs for a 3-1 victory. 

NEW ALBANY — Providence shook off a sluggish start to outlast host New Albany 3-1 Tuesday night at the Doghouse. 

The Class 4A No. 2 Pioneers dropped the first set before rolling to a 21-25, 25-13, 25-19, 25-20 victory to stay unbeaten on the season. 

"We just weren't firing on all cylinders. We were super-duper flat," Providence coach Terri Purichia said. "And to be honest, most of that was because of New Albany. They played great. They brought such good energy to the table. I really feel like we got out-played and out-coached." 

The Bulldogs broke out to an early lead in the first set, then held off the Pioneers. 

"Tonight, for the first time ever since I've been at New Albany, the kids were reiterating our standards before the game," second-year Bulldogs coach Ryan Woosley said. "Tonight was the first night they thought, and believed, they could beat Providence. 

PNA2
Buy Now
Providence sisters Anna Purichia (6) and Maggie Purichia (8) rise to try to block a spike by New Albany's Riley Winslow on Tuesday night at the Doghouse. The Pioneers outlasted the Bulldogs 21-25, 25-13, 25-19, 25-20 to stay unbeaten on the season. 

"I have never been more proud of a New Albany volleyball team than I am tonight with how hard they played."  

Providence (8-0) bounced back from the first-set loss by taking the second in convincing fashion. The Pioneers then held off the Bulldogs in the third and fourth sets to close out the match. 

Senior Courtney Glotzbach (23) and junior Ali Hornung (17) combined for 40 kills to lead Providence's offensive attack. 

"Courtney had a great offensive night and Ali had a great offensive night too," Purichia said. 

Hornung (12) and Glotzbach (nine) also combined for 21 digs while Glotzbach finished with five block assists. Maggie Purichia paced the Pioneers' defense with two solo blocks and six block assists. Meanwhile Emma Kaelin dished out 39 assists and Miranda Harley had five aces. 

For New Albany, Tess Owsley led the offense with 13 kills while Riley Winslow added 11. Meanwhile Blair Sprigler dished out 27 assists and Bree Martin recorded 13 digs. 

PNA4
Buy Now

New Albany's Lauren Naville tries to put the ball past Providence's Maggie Purichia on Tuesday night. 

"New Albany played very well and they brought a level of intensity that we really didn't match, that was disappointing," Coach Purichia said. "So we'll go back to the drawing board, clean some things up and get ready to play on Thursday."

Both teams are back in action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The Pioneers head across the river to take on Christian Academy of Louisville, while the Bulldogs (5-2) play at Class 3A No. 3 Brownstown Central. 

Tags