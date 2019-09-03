VOLLEYBALL: Pioneers rally for 3-1 win over New Albany

NEW ALBANY — Providence shook off a sluggish start to outlast host New Albany 3-1 Tuesday night at the Doghouse.
The Class 4A No. 2 Pioneers dropped the first set before rolling to a 21-25, 25-13, 25-19, 25-20 victory to stay unbeaten on the season.
"We just weren't firing on all cylinders. We were super-duper flat," Providence coach Terri Purichia said. "And to be honest, most of that was because of New Albany. They played great. They brought such good energy to the table. I really feel like we got out-played and out-coached."
The Bulldogs broke out to an early lead in the first set, then held off the Pioneers.
"Tonight, for the first time ever since I've been at New Albany, the kids were reiterating our standards before the game," second-year Bulldogs coach Ryan Woosley said. "Tonight was the first night they thought, and believed, they could beat Providence.
"I have never been more proud of a New Albany volleyball team than I am tonight with how hard they played."
Providence (8-0) bounced back from the first-set loss by taking the second in convincing fashion. The Pioneers then held off the Bulldogs in the third and fourth sets to close out the match.
Senior Courtney Glotzbach (23) and junior Ali Hornung (17) combined for 40 kills to lead Providence's offensive attack.
"Courtney had a great offensive night and Ali had a great offensive night too," Purichia said.
Hornung (12) and Glotzbach (nine) also combined for 21 digs while Glotzbach finished with five block assists. Maggie Purichia paced the Pioneers' defense with two solo blocks and six block assists. Meanwhile Emma Kaelin dished out 39 assists and Miranda Harley had five aces.
For New Albany, Tess Owsley led the offense with 13 kills while Riley Winslow added 11. Meanwhile Blair Sprigler dished out 27 assists and Bree Martin recorded 13 digs.
"New Albany played very well and they brought a level of intensity that we really didn't match, that was disappointing," Coach Purichia said. "So we'll go back to the drawing board, clean some things up and get ready to play on Thursday."
Both teams are back in action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The Pioneers head across the river to take on Christian Academy of Louisville, while the Bulldogs (5-2) play at Class 3A No. 3 Brownstown Central.