CLARKSVILLE — Maggie Purichia led a balanced Providence attack with 10 kills as the Class 4A No. 2 Pioneers cruised to a 25-6, 25-17, 25-12 victory over visiting Columbus East in high school volleyball action Thursday night.
Courtney Glotzbach added nine kills while Ceci Rush contributed 12 digs and Emma Kaelin dished out 20 assists for Providence (15-0), which hosts Jasper and Carmel on Saturday.
.
PROVIDENCE 3, COLUMBUS EAST 0
Providence 25 25 25
Columbus East 6 17 12
PROVIDENCE STATISTICS
Kills: Maggie Purichia 10, Courtney Glotzbach 9, Ali Hornung 7.
Blocks: Ali Hughes 6, M. Purichia 5, A. Purichia 3.
Digs: Ceci Rush 12, Grace Purichia 9, Emma Kaelin 6, Brynna Walthers 6.
Aces: Rush 3, G. Purichia 2, Miranda Harley.
Assists: Kaelin 20, G. Purichia 4.
JV: Providence 25-21, 25-15.
Frosh: Providence 25-15, 25-19.
