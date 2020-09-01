VOLLEYBALL: Pioneers roll to sweep of Bulldogs

CLARKSVILLE — Providence controlled the frontline, and with it the match, in a 25-10, 25-12, 25-5 sweep of visiting New Albany on Tuesday night at the Larkin Center.
The Bulldogs came into the match unbeaten, but it was the Class 4A No. 7 Pioneers who never trailed en route to victory.
“Our first contact was sloppy and we were never in rhythm,” New Albany coach Ryan Woosley said. “We couldn’t get out of our own way. I’m kind of dumbfounded.”
Long-time Providence coach Terri Purichia, who knows talent when she sees it, agreed with Woosley.
“New Albany is better than what we saw,” she said. “They looked a little out of sync.”
The Bulldogs’ best effort might not have been enough against a Providence frontline that combined for 30 kills — led by Anna Purichia (10), freshman Lilly Kaiser (8), Ali Hornung (6) and Grace Purichia (6). And those weren’t the only frontline stars for the Pioneers.
Providence (5-1) was coming off a close three-set Saturday loss to No. 1 Hamilton Southeastern.
“I would like New Albany to see the best version of this team,” Purichia told her squad after Saturday’s loss.
The Pioneers apparently listened.
“I was very pleased with that,” she said.
Providence got off to a good start as kills by Hornung and Anna Purichia, combined with a block by Lydia Rush, made it 3-0 early. But the Bulldogs stayed close, for awhile.
An ace by New Albany’s Ashlyn Clifton made it 5-4, before an 8-1 run put the Pioneers in control. Hornung capped the surge with a pair of kills to make it 13-5.
Leading 15-7, Providence got a pair of aces from Miranda Harley and kills by Grace and Anna Purichia to lead 19-7. It was 23-10 when the Pioneers iced the first set with kills by Emma Kaelin and Hornung.
The second set was more of the same. An ace by Harley combined with kills by Anna Purichia, Kaelin and Rush helped the Pioneers to a 6-1 lead.
Again, the Bulldogs struggled to stay close. Providence led 12-4 before an Alexis Caldwell kill and a Riley Sawyer ace pulled New Albany within six.
A kill by Kaiser and an ace by Sophia Hottois put the Pioneers on top 14-6. But the Bulldogs kept fighting. A kill by Tess Owsley helped trim the deficit to seven (17-10), but that proved to be the last hurrah for New Albany (4-1).
A kill by Hornung made it 18-10 and started an 8-2 Pioneers run that ended the second set. Owsley had two kills to try and squelch the Providence run, but it was a kill by Hornung and two by Kaelin that finished off the set.
The third set was over in a hurry. Kills by Makenzie Wagner, Kaiser and Lilly Tappel – all freshmen – paced the Pioneers to an 11-3 lead. After that another freshman, Camila Adams, had three kills as Providence pulled out to a 17-5 margin.
Combine that with some big plays by sophomores Susie Grigg and Alex Kraft and the Pioneers showed there is a lot of talent after the senior class.
“We have a very good crop of younger kids,” Purichia said. “It was fun to see them shine.”
A pair of aces by Harley set up Adams for a kill that won the set 25-5 and swept the match 3-0. The first two sets had been closer than the score indicated, but the third set was all Providence.
“I think we were just off tonight,” said Woosley.
Grace Purichia stuffed the stat sheet with six kills, six digs and 17 assists to lead Providence. New Albany got five kills and seven digs by Owsley.
PROVIDENCE 3, NEW ALBANY 0
New Albany 10 12 5
Providence 25 25 25
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: NA — Tess Owsley 5; P — Anna Purichia 10, Lilly Kaiser 8, Ali Hornung 6, Grace Purichia 6.
Blocks: NA — Karmori Knight 1, Giavanna Yowell 1; P — Kaiser 3, Emma Kaelin 2.
Assists: NA — Cheyenne Palmer 9; P — Kaelin 18, G. Purichia 17.
Aces: NA — Riley Sawyer 1, Ashlyn Clifton 1; P — Miranda Harley 4, Alex Kraft 2, Kaelin 1, Susie Grigg 1.
Digs: NA — Bree Martin 7, Owsley 7; P — Hornung 13, Harley 6, G. Purichia 6, Grigg 5, Kraft 5.