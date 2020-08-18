VOLLEYBALL: Pioneers sweep Cougars in opener

CLARKSVILLE — Providence made the big plays in the right moments to sweep a talented Trinity Lutheran squad 25-20, 25-19, 25-22 Tuesday night at the Larkin Center.
It was the season-opener for the Pioneers, who are ranked No. 4 in the Class 4A preseason coaches’ poll. The Class A No. 2 Cougars, last year’s state runner-up, played the Pioneers tough from the opening serve.
“I have a tremendous amount of respect for Faith (Wilder-Newland),” Providence coach Terri Purichia said of the Trinity Lutheran coach. “Her teams don’t go away.”
For much of the match, it was the Pioneers who wouldn’t go away. Trailing midway through each of the three sets, Providence stepped up each time.
“They exploited some of our weaknesses and we’ve got to work on that,” Purichia said. “Our defense did not have the night I anticipated.”
Trinity Lutheran (1-1) jumped out to a 6-2 lead in the first set before the Pioneers rallied.
Three kills by senior outside hitter Ali Hornung helped Providence get within two (8-6) before a kill by sophomore setter Grace Purichia tied it at nine. Back-to-back aces by senior Miranda Harley gave Providence its first lead, at 11-9.
The Cougars came back to tie it at 11 before a kill by senior middle hitter Lydia Rush and a pair of aces by Purichia sparked a 7-1 run. Anna Purichia’s ace capped the surge, putting the Pioneers up 18-12. Trinity Lutheran didn’t get closer than four after that.
The second set was more of the same as the Cougars rolled out to a 9-5 lead. That’s when Providence’s frontline took over.
A kill by Hornung made it 9-6 and started a 12-2 run by the Pioneers. A pair of kills from Anna Purichia tied it at 10-10, and Providence never looked back. Kills by senior setter Emma Kaelin, Grace Purichia, Anna Purichia and Rush were part of the run that helped Providence to a 17-11 lead.
That’s when the Cougars showed their “don’t go away” moxie, cutting the lead to three (19-16). Providence, as it had all night, answered. A kill by Hornung and an ace by sophomore Susie Grigg made it 22-16. It was 24-19 when Hornung ended the second set with a kill.
The third set was a back-and-forth affair with several ties and lead changes until Providence was able to gain a slim advantage. It was 11-11 when Grace Purichia, Anna Purichia and Kaelin notched back-to-back-to-back kills for a 14-11 lead. At 16-13, Kaelin added another kill for a four-point lead.
Lutheran, facing the sweep, didn’t fold. The Cougars fought back to get within one (18-17). However, kills by Hornung, Anna Purichia and Grace Purichia helped Providence stay in front. It was 23-22 when Hornung iced it with a kill and a block assist to finish off the Cougars.
“It wasn’t always pretty, but we did climb out with a win,” Coach Purichia said. “Trinity Lutheran is the defending runner-up in Class A and we swept them. I’m pleased with that.”
Hornung finished with 13 kills and 15 digs to lead Providence. Anna Purichia added 10 kills while younger sister, Grace, contributed seven kills, seven digs and 18 assists. Kaelin recorded six kills and 17 assists in the winning effort for the Pioneers (1-0), who play in the Carmel 4-Way on Saturday.
PROVIDENCE 3, TRINITY LUTHERAN 0
Trinity Lutheran 20 19 22
Providence 25 25 25
PROVIDENCE STATISTICS
Kills: Ali Hornung 13, Anna Purichia 10, Grace Purichia 7, Lydia Rush 6, Emma Kaelin 6.
Blocks: Hornung 2, Rush 2.
Assists: G. Purichia 18, Kaelin 17.
Aces: Harley 3, G. Purichia 2.
Digs: Hornung 15, G. Purichia 7, Miranda Harley 7.
Records: Trinity Lutheran 1-1, Providence 1-0.
Junior varsity: Providence 2-0 (25-15, 25-12)