FLOYDS KNOBS — The Class 4A No. 2 Providence volleyball team rolled to a 25-18, 25-11, 25-19 sweep of host Floyd Central on Wednesday night.
Courtney Glotzbach (15) and Ali Hornung (14) combined for 29 kills to lead the Pioneers' offensive attack. Hornung also paced Providence with nine digs, while Ceci Rush, Emma Kaelin and Glotzbach added eight apiece. Kaelin also dished out 29 assists while Maggie Purichia recorded five total blocks.
The Pioneers (18-0) face Fort Wayne Dwenger at 10 a.m. Saturday in their first match of the Y Classic in Indianapolis. Also that day, Floyd Central (6-10) plays in the Ultra Ankle Challenge at New Albany.
.
PROVIDENCE 3, FLOYD CENTRAL 0
Providence 25 25 25
Floyd Central 18 11 19
PROVIDENCE STATISTICS
Kills: Courtney Glotzbach 15, Ali Hornung 14, Anna Purichia 6, Ali Hughes 4, Maggie Purichia 4.
Blocks: M. Purichia 5, Hornung 4, Glotzbach 2, A. Purichia 2, Lydia Rush 2.
Assists: Emma Kaelin 29.
Aces: Kaelin 3, Hornung, Glotzbach, M. Purichia, Grace Purichia.
Digs: Hornung 9, Ceci Rush 8, Kaelin 8, Glotzbach 8.
JV: Providence 22-25, 25-10, 15-13
Frosh: Floyd Central 25-22, 21-25, 15-8
.
MUSTANGS DOWN SHINERS
NEW WASHINGTON — Host New Washington outlasted Rising Sun 24-26, 25-18, 25-16, 25-17 on Wednesday night.
The Mustangs (8-8) play at Lanesville next Thursday.
GENERALS TOP HILLTOPPERS
MADISON — Clarksville picked up its second victory of the season, outlasting host Shawe Memorial 25-19, 23-25, 25-22, 25-13 on Wednesday night.
The Generals host Christian Academy at 7 p.m. tonight.
