VOLLEYBALL: Pioneers sweep Silver Creek

CLARKSVILLE — Providence has endured a stretch of difficult matches in the past two weeks, culminating with a four-set loss to three-time reigning Kentucky state champion Assumption on Tuesday.
So when Silver Creek visited the Larkin Center on Wednesday night, Providence coach Terri Purichia made sure her Pioneers were ready to focus on the task at hand — to properly celebrate Senior Night.
“We’ve had a tough two weeks,” she said. “Our schedule has been brutal. Tonight our motivation needed to be our six seniors. I didn’t need to say much else.”
Led by senior outside hitter Ali Hornung, Class 4A No. 12 Providence rolled to a 25-16, 25-15, 25-14 sweep of the 3A No. 5 Dragons. The Purdue commit notched 16 kills and eight digs and was instrumental in squelching several Silver Creek runs throughout the match.
“Ali is just an exceptional player,” Purichia said.
In each of the three sets, Providence (15-6) used a run to get some separation from the Dragons, then pulled away from there.
In the first set, Creek led 2-1 after a block by senior Bella Hinton before the Pioneers went on a 6-0 surge. The run was highlighted by two Hornung kills.
A kill by Hinton made it 9-5, but Hornung answered with one of her own for a 10-5 Providence lead. The Dragons were still hanging around, trailing 17-12, when Hornung had a kill and a block to push the Pioneers’ lead to 19-12.
Creek didn’t quit. An ace by Hinton made it 19-15 before Providence senior setter Emma Kaelin had a kill and an ace to help the Pioneers to a 23-15 lead. It was 24-16 when Hornung iced the first set with a kill to cap off a 6-1 run.
It was a 2-2 tie in the second set when a pair of aces by Providence senior outside hitter Anna Purichia helped the Pioneers to a 6-2 lead. It was 8-3 after an ace by Providence sophomore Alex Kraft.
“We live and die by the serve,” Coach Purichia said of a facet of the match that the Pioneers controlled.
A Hornung ace made it 12-5 before Creek received kills by senior Anna Dablow and Hinton. The Dragons got within four (14-10) after an ace by Dragons senior Mallory Ramsey. Providence, however, answered with a block by senior Lydia Rush. That sparked an 8-3 run that was capped with a pair of kills by freshman Lilly Tappel for a 22-13 lead. Kills by Hornung and Purichia iced the 25-15 victory.
In the third set, the Pioneers got out to a 6-2 lead thanks to kills by Rush, Kaelin and Purichia, combined with an ace by sophomore Grace Purichia.
The Pioneers were in control after senior Miranda Harley’s ace made it 12-5. Hornung made sure Providence didn’t falter. Her two late kills pushed the Pioneers’ lead to 17-7.
Creek kept fighting. A kill by junior Emily Weber made it 19-11. That, though, was as close as the Dragons would get.
A kill by Hornung got the Pioneers back on track for the sweep. It was 21-12 when three consecutive kills by Anna Purichia ended the match.
“Our serve was off and our energy was down, they had more energy than we did,” Silver Creek coach Jeff Zimmerman said. “If you’re not at the top of your game, they can make you look bad.”
Silver Creek, now 15-6, was led by Hinton’s six kills. Ramsey had 11 digs and junior Abby Marks dished out 13 assists.
Providence got nine kills and four aces from Anna Purichia while her younger sister Grace Purichia added 21 assists. Kaelin stuffed the stat sheet with five kills, four digs and 13 assists.
PROVIDENCE 3, SILVER CREEK 0
Silver Creek 16 15 14
Providence 25 25 25
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: SC — Bella Hinton 6. P — Ali Hornung 16, Anna Purichia 9, Lilly Tappel 6, Emma Kaelin 5.
Blocks: P — Hornung 2, Lydia Rush 2.
Assists: SC — Abby Marks 13. P — Grace Purichia 21, Kaelin 13.
Aces: P — Anna Purichia 4.
Digs: SC — Mallory Ramsey 11. P — Hornung 8, G. Purichia 4, Kaelin 4.