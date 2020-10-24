BLOOMINGTON — Providence swept its way to the semistate.
The Pioneers rolled to a 25-17, 25-15, 25-19 victory over Evansville Reitz in Saturday night's Class 4A Bloomington North Regional final.
It's the ninth regional title in 10 years, and 15th overall, for Providence.
The eighth-ranked Pioneers (23-6) will face No. 1 Yorktown (26-0), which outlasted No. 14 Brownsburg 25-18, 25-27, 25-15, 26-24 Saturday, in next Saturday's Jennings County Semistate.
In the final, senior standout Ali Hornung had a double-double (14 kills, 11 digs) , along with four total blocks and three aces, to pace Providence in all four statistical categories. Fellow senior Anna Purichia added 11 kills while senior Emma Kaelin contributed six to go along with 13 assists and four digs. Grace Purichia paced the Pioneers with 23 assists.
Providence advanced to Saturday night's final by rallying past Martinsville 22-25, 25-23 25-20, 25-17 in Saturday morning's first regional final at Bloomington North.
.
CLASS 4A BLOOMINGTON NORTH REGIONAL
Final
PROVIDENCE 3, EVANSVILLE REITZ 0
Evans. Reitz 17 15 19
Providence 25 25 25
PHS STATISTICS
Kills: Ali Hornung 14, Anna Purichia 11, Emma Kaelin 6, Grace Purichia 2.
Blocks: Hornung 4, Lilly Kaiser 3, Lydia Rush 2, G. Purichia 1.
Assists: G. Purichia 23, Kaelin 13.
Aces: Hornung 3, Alex Kraft 2, Kaelin 1, A. Purichia 1, G. Purichia 1.
Digs: Hornung 11, Kaelin 4, Susie Grigg 3, G. Purichia 3.
