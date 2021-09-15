VOLLEYBALL: Pioneers top Highlanders

FLOYDS KNOBS — Providence dropped the first set, but then bounced back for an 18-25, 25-19, 25-15, 25-23 win at rival Floyd Central on Wednesday night.
It marked the 13th consecutive victory over the Highlanders for the young Pioneers, who don’t have a senior on their roster.
“They are fighters. They have been really battling,” Providence coach Terri Purichia said of her squad. “They’re working as hard as they can to try and figure out how to win. It wasn’t always pretty, but they did what they needed to do to take care of business.”
It was a rivalry match between two well-regarded programs and sectional rivals. Each has taken some early-season lumps against very good competition in an attempt to prepare for the postseason, and the high level of play in the fourth set was proof that the hard work is paying off for both teams.
Floyd Central surged to an early lead in the first set and it was 11-6 after an ace by senior middle hitter Kaylee Hunt. Providence battled back, though, thanks to a pair of kills by freshman outside hitter Maddie Dotson that pulled the youthful Pioneers to within one (13-12).
Floyd Central’s service game continued to spark the Highlanders as an ace by junior Emily Cook put the hosts on top 17-14.
Providence stayed within striking distance and trailed 17-16 after a kill by sophomore Makenzie Wagner.
Floyd Central answered with a kill by junior outside hitter Caroline Hilbrich. Junior middle hitter Callie Jo Celichowski took over after that. She had a kill and a block as the Highlanders closed out the first set on an 8-2 run.
The first set win had the large Highlanders’ crowd thinking of a long-awaited win over the Pioneers, a feat Floyd hasn’t accomplished since a 3-2 win on Oct. 9, 2012. After 12 straight losses in the series, the Highlanders had the momentum. However, it didn’t last.
The Pioneers got off to a good start in the second set and led 6-3 after an ace by sophomore middle hitter Lilly Kaiser. The lead was 8-4 before the Highlanders fought back to take the lead 9-8.
It was tied at 12 after a kill by Hilbrich, but Providence took over after that.
A kill by Dotson put the Pioneers up 18-14. Floyd Central would pull within two (18-16) before a three-point surge by the Pioneers made it 21-16. A kill by Wagner made it 22-18 and the Pioneers finished strong to win the second set by six points.
The third set started much like the second, as Providence pulled out to an early 7-4 advantage. As they had earlier, the Highlanders fought back to make it close midway through the set. A kill by Celichowski pulled Floyd Central to within 9-8.
Down one, it was the more experienced Highlanders that made some key miscues to allow the Pioneers to take a 14-9 lead. A block by Providence freshman middle hitter Abby Julius made it 16-11 before kills by Kaiser and Dotson helped the Pioneers to a 20-12 lead.
Providence, growing a little every set, kept up the pressure. A kill by sophomore outside hitter Nicole Stratford made it 23-14, part of a late run that led to 10-point triumph in the set.
With Providence looking to close it out, and Floyd Central working to keep the match going, the fourth set was tight from the start. A kill by Wagner made it 5-4 before Highlanders tied it on a kill by senior outside hitter Natalie Lostutter.
Some well-played volleys followed on the way to an 8-8 tie. Floyd Central then grabbed some momentum and led 11-8 after a kill by Celichowski. Providence answered, though, with a block by junior setter Grace Purichia on the way to tying it at 11.
This time it was Floyd Central that made a move. A kill by Hunt put the Highlanders on top 16-13. Soon after, a kill by Hilbrich made it 18-14 as the Highlanders looked to extend the match.
“At 14-18 I called my second timeout and told them, ‘This needs to be the turning point right here. The only way we go to a fifth set is if we’re not mentally tough,’” Coach Purichia recalled.
The Pioneers clawed their way back into the set. A pair of aces by Stratford tied it at 18 and a kill by Julius put Providence on top 19-18.
It was 20-20 when Purichia nudged the ball over the net for a 21-20 Providence lead. It was tied again at 21 when Providence got kills by Wagner and Stratford to lead 23-21.
Floyd Central wasn’t finished. A kill by Lostutter helped the Highlanders tie it at 23 before Providence closed out the set and the match with consecutive points.
.
PROVIDENCE 3, FLOYD CENTRAL 1
Providence 18 25 25 25
FloydCentral 25 19 15 23
STAT LEADERS
Providence (12-7): Kills – Wagner 16, Purichia 9, Kaiser 9; Digs – Camila Adams 10, Stratford 9; Assists – Purichia 31; Aces – Stratford 4, Kaiser 3.
Floyd Central (7-8): Kills – Hilbrich 12, Lostutter 12; Digs – Hilbrich 12, Wenning 12, Kaiser 10; Assists – Cook 17, Hess 16; Aces – Hunt 2, Kaiser 2, Cook 2.
JV: Floyd Central 25-22, 25-21.