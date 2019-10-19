FLOYDS KNOBS — A Saturday morning wakeup call helped propel Providence to its ninth straight sectional title.
The Pioneers swept New Albany 25-19, 25-15, 25-16 in the Class 4A Floyd Central Sectional final Saturday night. However, the program’s 34th sectional championship may not have happened if not for Providence’s 17-25, 25-18, 25-14, 25-15 semifinal triumph over the host Highlanders.
“It was a huge wakeup call,” Pioneers coach Terri Purichia said of losing the first set to Floyd, before winning the next three. “They got the message this morning that when you don’t show up to play in the tournament you get beat. I don’t think that’s what anybody really wants. I think that you’re going to see, hopefully, a different team in the first set of next week as well.”
Third-ranked Providence (28-1) will face No. 11 Castle (30-4) at 10 a.m. next Saturday in the Bloomington North Regional semifinals. Columbus East (20-9) will take on ninth-ranked Center Grove (27-6) in the second semi. The final is slated for 7 p.m. next Saturday night.
While the Pioneers advanced to the sectional final with their win over the Highlanders, the Bulldogs made it by outlasting Seymour 25-18, 25-17, 23-25, 24-26, 15-13 in the other semi.
