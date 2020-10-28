VOLLEYBALL: Pioneers winning for 'The Bald Lady'

CLARKSVILLE — Before every match this season the Providence players have gathered, kneeled and said a collective prayer.
Then, they’ve ended their get together with the same refrain: “Let’s win it for The Bald Lady in Houston!”
And even though the conclusion of that exclamation has recently changed to “The Bald Lady in New Albany!” the sentiment remains the same.
That’s because Regina Hottois has been, and continues to be, an inspiration to the Pioneers.
“She’s been our biggest motivator this year — we’re going to win it for Regina, ‘Aunt Reggie,’” senior outside hitter Ali Hornung said, “because if she can get through all of (what she’s dealing with) and still be positive and happy, then we can get through anything we’re facing.”
REGINA Hottois has known, or been around, Providence’s six seniors for most of their lives. Or in the case of her daughter, Sophia, all of her life. Four of them — Hornung, Anna Purichia, Emma Kaelin and Sophia — went to Holy Family School and began their volleyball careers together.
“Regina has been with these girls forever. She has been a very, very important part of their volleyball journey. She’s always been super-supportive of this group of seniors,” Providence coach Terri Purichia said. “She is the mom that makes a big deal out of Senior Night and makes sure that every detail is just perfect. She spends hours and hours making everything just so perfect. This group of kids has a very special connection with her, and also with Sophia, so it hit them very hard.”
The “it” in this case is the “c” word that no one wants to hear.
In early March, 47-year-old Regina Hottois was diagnosed with uterine cancer.
“She was diagnosed the week before everything shut down (due to the coronavirus), so it was like a huge double-whammy for us,” Sophia Hottois, a reserve defensive specialist for the Pioneers, recently recalled.
Regina soon began multiple rounds of chemotherapy.
“When she came back home from the hospital the whole world was different,” Sophia Hottois said. “It was just insane trying to take care of her with really no access to the outside world.”
And, much like the outside world, things got worse. In July, Regina received news that her cancer had metastasized.
“At that point they felt that the chemo that they were doing in Louisville wasn’t strong enough, so they suggested that she find a clinical trial,” Purichia said. “So she and her sister did a lot of research and found some great stuff happening at MD Anderson (Cancer Center) in Houston. So Regina got on the phone and made herself an appointment and she flew out at the very end of July.
“She got an appointment right away and they determined, they felt, that they could help her. She has a very rare sarcoma that only one percent of the population has, which has made treatment very, very difficult. But they felt they had a special recipe of chemotherapy that could really help her.”
That meant, though, that Regina would have to stay in Houston, nearly 1,000 miles away from her family and friends. It also meant that she would miss the beginning of her children’s school years (her son, Gavin, attends Trinity High School in Louisville), as well as the start of volleyball and watching the girls who had grown up before her eyes play their final season together.
“She is probably the most positive person you would ever meet,” Hornung said. “She was always joking around, she still is. She’s always joking around with you, always having a good time. Her laugh is so funny and ... she would do anything for anyone anytime. We call her ‘Aunt Reggie’ because she’s literally like an aunt to all of us. She has just the most bubbly personality, she’s always smiling, just like Sophia.”
And even though she was several states away, Regina was never far from Southern Indiana.
Even on Aug. 12, which was “Jersey Night” for the Pioneers. It’s the night that Providence players are presented their jerseys for the season and the senior parents are given the chance to speak about their daughters. Although Regina was in Houston, along with her husband, Ryan, she was able to FaceTime into the ceremony and speak to her daughter and the rest of the Pioneers.
“She gave a very, very emotional speech, it was just wonderful. The whole team and their parents heard it,” Purichia recalled. “She just flat said, ‘Don’t be sad for me. Be happy that you’re playing. Be happy that you’re all together. Don’t be sad for me. You need to win it for the Bald Lady in Houston.’"
That’s the night that the Pioneers’ motto for this season, and Team Regina, was born.
“Team Regina’s pretty much just a whole community that backs (the Hottois family) up and supports them with whatever they need,” Hornung said.
“That’s when it happened. We have a sign up there (in the Larkin Center) that says, ‘Win it for the Bald Lady in Houston,’ then there’s hashtag Team Regina. That’s kind of what we’ve called ourselves. They have Regina’s initials on their warm-up shirt. Then we got special shirts that say ‘Team Regina’ on them. It’s just a really special year for a very, very unfortunate situation and circumstance, and we’re just trying the best we can to keep Sophia lifted up,” Purichia said.
“I’ve known all of the other seniors since I was at least nine, or even younger,” Sophia said. “To them she’s ‘Aunt Reggie.’ She’s just a mom to all of us, basically. I wouldn’t want anyone else with me as I go through this. It’s just nice knowing how much support we have, and how much people are willing to drop off food on our front porch. Our mantle, we have cards all up on our mantle that people have sent to our house. We just feel the support from everywhere.”
Especially from the Providence volleyball family.
“We pray for Regina every day in that circle before practice and before our games, and she’s very close to our hearts every single moment of her time away,” Purichia said last month. “They have very much rallied around Sophia, the seniors moms, actually the whole volleyball community has rallied around the Hottois family. They’ve done meals, we’ve raised money, we’ve set up a GoFundMe account — there’s a lot of different things going on behind the scenes that we’re trying to do to help them because they’re just so special to us. So it’s been very, very difficult not to have Regina here and to watch Ryan struggle.”
But even though Regina hasn’t been able to attend any of the Pioneers’ matches this season, she’s still been able to watch them when she feels up to it.
“She’s the biggest reason that we’re Facebook-Living every game, so that she can feel connected and she can she Sophia in her senior year,” Purichia said. “Every special ceremony or special moment we have, somebody’s got that phone right there so that she’s not missing anything that Sophia does.”
That included Homecoming festivities on Sept. 18, when the Providence football team hosted Charlestown. Sophia was up for Homecoming Queen that night.
“That was an experience like no other,” Sophia recalled. “I had her FaceTimed while I was getting ready, so she was able to watch the process. Then Grant Dierking, who I walked with, took her out on the field, so she had the best angle out of everybody who was actually there.”
From her hospital room in Houston, Regina was able to see her daughter as she was crowned Homecoming Queen.
“Her reaction melted my heart because she was just so happy, and you could hear her (reaction) from the FaceTime in the stands,” Sophia recalled. “I was just glad I could give her something to lift her spirits, because she’s down a lot. That was just really nice for her, and for all of us. It was like she was there in person.”
It was also a moment for Sophia to enjoy as well.
“That was really a special week for Sophia with a lot of excitement,” Purichia said. “The kid is just a trooper. The support she’s getting from the seniors and the volleyball team and the parents has just been spectacular. But it’s been a really tough couple of months for that family. They’ve just been an inspiration to everybody.”
Consequently the Pioneers have played some inspired volleyball this season. They won 11 of their first 13 matches and enter Saturday’s Class 4A Jennings County Semistate riding a nine-game win streak. For the most part their only losses this season have been to state- or nationally-ranked teams.
On Oct. 1 — eight days after Providence’s Senior Night and on Gavin Hottois’ 16th birthday — Regina returned to Southern Indiana.
“The chemo (in Houston) was just so brutal, it was really taking her down. It was so bad that they didn’t want to give her a third round because she just reacted so horribly to it,” Sophia recalled. “So she wanted to get less brutal treatment to come back and be with us and be at home.
“It’s been really good just being with her and it’s helped her a lot just being around us because in Houston she was in the hospital a lot and no one could see her. She was in a city a thousand miles from home with no access to anyone. So having her sleep in her own bed for the first time in four months has been really nice. She’s a lot better since she’s been home. ... I know my role is to just keep being there for her and be strong for her and to keep our house running smoothly and just do whatever I can to make this easier for her, for my dad and for everyone else involved.”
And she’s doing that while also going to school and playing volleyball. Off the court, Sophia is an honors student who is up for the Floyd County Community Foundation Lilly Endowment Scholarship.
“I want to be an attorney because being able to help people, and speak for people and be able to defend people, who can’t help themselves or are in a bad situation speaks to me a lot,” she said. “I’d love to be able to help people.”
On the court, Sophia has played in 22 sets this season. A defensive specialist, she has two kills, two aces, 14 digs and three assists this season. Her contributions to the team, however, extend beyond the volleyball lines.
“She makes the team better for a lot of different reasons and she’s just a very good team player,” Purichia said. “She is just a complete team player and she just cheers and does everything. She works every single day as if she’s one of the starters, and those are the kind of kids that make the program better.”
By winning last Saturday night’s Bloomington North Regional final, Providence bettered its postseason finish of last year. This Saturday the eighth-ranked Pioneers (23-6) will try to earn their first trip to the IHSAA State Finals since 2016 when they take on top-ranked Yorktown (26-0) at 6 p.m. in the semistate at Jennings County.
Before the match, team members will gather, kneel and pray. Then, they’ll pay tribute to “The Bald Lady in New Albany.”
“Basically we try to win every game for Regina,” Kaelin, the team’s senior setter, said. “Because we know she wants to be here and we try to do everything for her.”
“She’s always on our minds. Always in our hearts,” Hornung said.