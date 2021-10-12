VOLLEYBALL: Players to watch in the postseason

The 50th annual IHSAA State Tournament got underway with sectional play Tuesday night.
Locally, our area teams are participating at four different sites: Providence (Class 4A), Scottsburg (3A), Christian Academy (2A) and Rock Creek (A).
With that in mind, we’re going to take a quick look at 12 players to watch this week.
KIKI BROWN, SILVER CREEK
The 5-foot-7 junior defensive specialist entered the postseason topping the team in digs (369) and service aces (46) while ranking second in assists (94).
ALEXIS CALDWELL, NEW ALBANY
The 6-1 junior outside hitter tops the ‘Dogs in kills (303) and recorded the 500th of her career earlier this season. She also leads the team in digs (243), is second in aces (61) and is tied for third in total blocks (25).
CAROLINE HILBRICH, FLOYD CENTRAL
The 5-10 junior outside hitter/defensive specialist leads the Highlanders in kills (268). She’s also second in service aces (35) and digs (279).
KAYLEE HUNT, FLOYD CENTRAL
The 5-9 senior middle hitter tops the team in service aces (36), block assists (41) and total blocks (58). She also ranks third in kills (185).
LILLY KAISER, PROVIDENCE
The 5-11 sophomore middle hitter/opposite-side hitter tops the team in service aces (43), solo blocks (six), block assists (49) and total blocks (55) while also ranking fourth in kills (158).
KAMORI KNIGHT, NEW ALBANY
The 6-0 senior middle blocker, who recently committed to Kentucky Wesleyan College, tops the team in solo blocks (54), block assists (36) and total blocks (90) while also ranking second in kills (188).
KYLIE MCCONNELL, CHARLESTOWN
The 6-0 senior middle hitter paces the Pirates in kills (237). McConnell, who became the program’s all-time leader in blocks earlier this season, ranks second on the squad in solo blocks (25), block assists (11) and total blocks (36). She’s also third in service aces (36).
ABBY MARKS, SILVER CREEK
The 5-8 senior setter, who was second-team All-State last year, entered the postseason with a whopping 688 assists. She also ranked second on the squad in digs (212) and fifth in aces (27) and kills (83).
ELLIOT MAYS, JEFFERSONVILLE
The 5-9 senior outside hitter tops the team in kills (260) while also ranking third in aces (26) and digs (151), as well as fourth in total blocks (11).
GRACE PURICHIA, PROVIDENCE
The 5-7 junior setter/opposite-side hitter, who committed to Jacksonville State earlier this season, paces the Pioneers in assists (666) and digs (274). She’s also tied for second on the squad in service aces (35) and third in kills (196).
JAYLI SMITH, ROCK CREEK
The 5-10 sophomore setter/right-side hitter, an all-around contributor, will try to help lead the Lions to their fifth straight sectional title. She had a 20-20 effort (21 assists, 20 kills) in Creek’s five-set win over New Washington during the regular season.
CHLOE WISEHEART, CAI
The 5-7 senior setter/defensive specialist stuffed the stat sheet for the Warriors during the regular season. She topped the team in assists (359) while ranking second in digs (175) and third in service aces (60).