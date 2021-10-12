You have permission to edit this article.
VOLLEYBALL: Players to watch in the postseason

9-9-21_FloydCentral@NewAlbany_FB_11619.jpg

Floyd Central junior Caroline Hilbrich tries to fire a spike past a pair of New Albany defenders during the Highlanders’ victory over the Bulldogs earlier this season. The 5-foot-10 outside hitter/defensive specialist leads Floyd in kills (268).

The 50th annual IHSAA State Tournament got underway with sectional play Tuesday night.

Locally, our area teams are participating at four different sites: Providence (Class 4A), Scottsburg (3A), Christian Academy (2A) and Rock Creek (A).

With that in mind, we’re going to take a quick look at 12 players to watch this week.

KIKI BROWN, SILVER CREEK

The 5-foot-7 junior defensive specialist entered the postseason topping the team in digs (369) and service aces (46) while ranking second in assists (94).

ALEXIS CALDWELL, NEW ALBANY

The 6-1 junior outside hitter tops the ‘Dogs in kills (303) and recorded the 500th of her career earlier this season. She also leads the team in digs (243), is second in aces (61) and is tied for third in total blocks (25).

CAROLINE HILBRICH, FLOYD CENTRAL

The 5-10 junior outside hitter/defensive specialist leads the Highlanders in kills (268). She’s also second in service aces (35) and digs (279).

KAYLEE HUNT, FLOYD CENTRAL

The 5-9 senior middle hitter tops the team in service aces (36), block assists (41) and total blocks (58). She also ranks third in kills (185).

LILLY KAISER, PROVIDENCE

The 5-11 sophomore middle hitter/opposite-side hitter tops the team in service aces (43), solo blocks (six), block assists (49) and total blocks (55) while also ranking fourth in kills (158).

KAMORI KNIGHT, NEW ALBANY

The 6-0 senior middle blocker, who recently committed to Kentucky Wesleyan College, tops the team in solo blocks (54), block assists (36) and total blocks (90) while also ranking second in kills (188).

KYLIE MCCONNELL, CHARLESTOWN

The 6-0 senior middle hitter paces the Pirates in kills (237). McConnell, who became the program’s all-time leader in blocks earlier this season, ranks second on the squad in solo blocks (25), block assists (11) and total blocks (36). She’s also third in service aces (36).

9-22-21_Providence@SilverCreek_VB_15097.jpg (copy)

Silver Creek senior Abby Marks sets the ball at the net during the Dragons’ 3-0 loss to Providence earlier this season. She entered the postseason with 688 assists for Creek, which swept North Harrison 25-11, 25-6, 27-25 Tuesday night in the first round of the Class 3A Scottsburg Sectional.

ABBY MARKS, SILVER CREEK

The 5-8 senior setter, who was second-team All-State last year, entered the postseason with a whopping 688 assists. She also ranked second on the squad in digs (212) and fifth in aces (27) and kills (83).

ELLIOT MAYS, JEFFERSONVILLE

The 5-9 senior outside hitter tops the team in kills (260) while also ranking third in aces (26) and digs (151), as well as fourth in total blocks (11).

GRACE PURICHIA, PROVIDENCE

The 5-7 junior setter/opposite-side hitter, who committed to Jacksonville State earlier this season, paces the Pioneers in assists (666) and digs (274). She’s also tied for second on the squad in service aces (35) and third in kills (196).

rc1.jpg (copy)

Rock Creek’s Jayli Smith goes up for a spike earlier this season. The 5-foot-10 sophomore setter/right-side hitter, an all-around contributor, will try to help lead the Lions to their fifth straight sectional title this week.

JAYLI SMITH, ROCK CREEK

The 5-10 sophomore setter/right-side hitter, an all-around contributor, will try to help lead the Lions to their fifth straight sectional title. She had a 20-20 effort (21 assists, 20 kills) in Creek’s five-set win over New Washington during the regular season.

CHLOE WISEHEART, CAI

The 5-7 senior setter/defensive specialist stuffed the stat sheet for the Warriors during the regular season. She topped the team in assists (359) while ranking second in digs (175) and third in service aces (60).

Christian Academy Corydon Volleyball Sectional-4

Christian Academy's Chloe Wiseheart reaches for the tipped ball by Corydon's Savannah Moberly (8) during the Warrior's first-round match in the Class 3A Silver Creek Sectional on Tuesday. 

