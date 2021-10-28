VOLLEYBALL: Priddy powering Dragons into semistate

CHARLESTOWN — Ellie Priddy has turned into a terminator for Silver Creek this season.
The 5-foot-11 outside hitter is having a breakout sophomore year for the Dragons.
“She’s stepped up and she’s been a big-time player for us this year,” Silver Creek coach Jeff Zimmerman said.
Priddy will be a big key as the Dragons (23-11) face No. 1 Brebeuf at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in a Class 3A semistate match at Columbus East.
“She’s a gamer. If the game’s on the line that’s who we want to get the ball is Ellie Priddy,” Zimmerman said. “And she’s done a great job with it.”
Priddy tops the team in kills (324) and kills per set (3.3) to go along with a kill percentage of 41.5 percent and a 27.6 hitting percentage. She’s also second on the squad in solo blocks (23) and total blocks (39), as well as tied for second in service aces (40).
“I just try to keep the ball in play and I try to be the best when my team needs me,” Priddy said.
The Dragons didn’t need her as much last year with seniors Bella Hinton, Anna Dablow and Katie Hawkins combing for 684 kills. Priddy ranked sixth on the squad in kills (80), and tied for fifth in total blocks (20), while playing in 66 of 103 sets. However, the graduation of that frontline trio opened the door for Priddy.
Zimmerman credits Priddy’s club season at Union Volleyball with helping prepare her for this year.
“She got better, and I think she just got more confident,” he said. “She’s a great kid, loves to have fun, has a great attitude out there and never really gets down. But she pounds the ball, she pounds the ball and moves the ball around well.”
Still, Priddy was pretty anxious heading into her sophomore season.
“I was still really nervous this year, but I think it made me less nervous because I played on such a good team (last year),” Priddy said. “I liked that environment, so it was fun.”
Her nerves didn’t show early on. Priddy had 15 kills in Creek’s season-opening sweep of Salem on Aug. 18. She followed that up with 18 kills in a five-set loss at Floyd Central five days later and a season-high 19 in a sweep at Scottsburg on Aug. 24.
“She is probably our best outside hitter,” Silver Creek senior setter Abby Marks said of Priddy. “She just knows where to place the ball. She doesn’t get down on herself. She’s just all-around a really good player and strong too. At the beginning of the season she was a little hurt, but she came back from it and she’s doing really well. .... She wants it. She wants to win.”
Last Saturday, Priddy helped the Dragons win their fourth regional title in five years. She tallied 12 kills in Creek’s sweep of Barr-Reeve in the Charlestown Regional semifinals before posting a match-best 17 in the Dragons’ 25-22, 25-15, 25-17 triumph over Greensburg in the final.
“I was really nervous, especially for the first game, but before the second game I warmed up more,” she said. “It’s always fun and cheerful whenever we have a big Ozone [SCHS student section] and parents cheering and stuff. I just tried to play my part as best as I could.”
Recently, Priddy has also been playing with a purpose.
“I’ve been playing for my grandma recently because she passed away last month,” she said. “I always think about her before I go out and play, because she loved volleyball.
Shirley Coriell Yochem died Sept. 27. One of the lines in her obituary read: “She enjoyed quilting and baking but her most cherished moments in life were attending her grandchildren’s sporting events.”
“She was always at everything and if she couldn’t, she was watching BallerTV for every single game,” Priddy said. “So I play for her in a way.”
She’ll continue to Saturday, when the Dragons face the top-ranked Braves. Brebeuf beat Silver Creek 25-22, 25-19, 23-25, 29-27 in last year’s semistate. Priddy, then a freshman, had five kills in that match. The Braves also downed the Dragons 25-14, 25-12, 23-25, 25-23 back on Aug. 27 in Sellersburg. Priddy tallied 11 kills in that defeat.
She and her teammates are hoping the third time is the charm Saturday.
“It’s only one game. We have to play our hardest and learn in the game and keep playing and don’t stop,” Priddy said. “We have to be confident in ourselves and fight until the very end.”