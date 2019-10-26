"Let's get ready to rumble" — the phrase coined by boxing announcer Michael Buffer — surely was called out as the mayoral campaigns got underway in Charlestown. It's been a heavyweight bout, with Democrat challenger Treva Hodges landing some solid blows and defending Republican Mayor Bob Hall making some good moves. There were even some ring-side shenanigans. Who will hoist their arms in victory come election night, Nov. 5? We don't have a crystal ball, but we do encourage voters to take this straw poll.

