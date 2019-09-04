Providence remains ranked No. 2 in Class 4A in the latest Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association polls.
The Pioneers improved to 8-0 with a 3-1 victory against New Albany on Tuesday.
Rock Creek is ranked No. 2 in Class A and fell to 8-1 on Tuesday against 7-2 Christian Academy.
Class 4A
1. Yorktown
2. Providence
3. McCutcheon
4. New Castle
5. Castle
Class 3A
1. Muncie Burris
2. Ev. Memorial
3. Brownstown Central
4. Garrett
5. Angola
Class 2A
1. Barr-Reeve
2. Wapahani
3. Park Tudor
4. Southmont
5. Frankton
Class 1A
1. Loogootee
2. Rock Creek
3. Cowan
4. Pioneer
5. Springs Valley
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.