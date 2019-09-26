SELLERSBURG — Providence cruised to a 25-19, 25-13, 25-22 victory at Silver Creek, hitting the 20-win mark behind another balanced effort.
Ali Hornung had nine kills, Anna Purichia eight and Courtney Glotzbach seven.
Glotzbach and Maggie Purichia led the team with five blocks apiece.
For Silver Creek (14-9), Bella Hinton had eight kills and Macie Garrison 17 assists and six kills.
PROVIDENCE 3, SILVER CREEK 0
Providence 25 25 25
Silver Creek 19 13 22
PROVIDENCE STATS
Kills: Ali Hornung 9, Anna Purichia 8, Courtney Glotzbach 7.
Digs: Hornung 6, Ceci Rush 5, Grace Purichia 5, Brynna Walthers 5.
Assists: Emma Kaelin 17, Grace Purichia 3.
Blocks: Glotzbach 5, Maggie Purichia 5, Anna Purichia 2, Hughes 2.
Aces: Hornung 2, Kaelin 2.
SILVER CREEK STATS
Kills: Bella Hinton 8, Macie Garrison 6, Abby Marks 6, Anna Dablow 4, Abby Tandy 4.
Digs: Mallory Ramsey 8, Garrison 8, FAith Weitzel 9, Marks 6.
Assists: Garrison 17.
JV: Providence won 25-19, 25-14.
Records: Providence is 20-1, Silver Creek 14-9.
Next: Providence plays today at Louisville Male.
