MADISON — Something had to give Tuesday night, as Class 3A No. 1 Providence collided with Silver Creek, winners of five straight sectional titles.
Silver Creek came out in the first set inspired to defend its crown, but Providence was ready for the test. The Pioneers rallied late to beat Silver Creek 30-28 in the first set, then showed why they’re the top-ranked team by taking the next two sets to advance 3-0 in the first round of the Class 3A Madison Sectional.
“I think that sectional is one of those things where it doesn’t matter how many big games you’ve played. The sense of urgency about a postseason game brings nerves with it, and I think we were very shaky in the first set and did some things that were very uncharacteristic,” said Providence coach Terri Purichia.
Part of the reason for the start was how well Silver Creek played, she continued.
Providence(25-6) scored the last three points of the first set to hang on for a two-point win. Silver Creek(15-13) had multiple chances to take the first set, serving with the lead and needing just one point at 27-26, and 28-27.
It was a big improvement for the Dragons after Providence dominated the regular season meeting.
“I’m super proud of how the players came out and played,” said Silver Creek coach Jeff Zimmerman. “We knew we would have to face [Providence] in the sectional all season long, so they were our focus.”
A left-handed spike from Makenzie Wagner gave Providence a 3-1 lead early in the second set. The Pioneers pushed their lead to 12-7, but four consecutive points from Silver Creek made it a 12-11 score.
Typically a strong-serving team, the Pioneers struggled with that key part of the team’s game during the first set. But in the second set, Providence got back on track, as an ace by Lilly Tappel put the Pioneers up 15-12.
The improved serving in the second and third sets helped Providence manage Silver Creek’s strong hitters and middle players, Purichia said. The game plan for Providence coming into the sectional opener was to limit Silver Creek’s attack with good serves.
Silver Creek was able to cut the lead back to two, but Providence took control and won the second set 25-18.
Providence jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the third set and never trailed. Silver Creek reduced the lead to 8-7, but the Pioneers responded by scoring eight of the next nine points
The Pioneers dropped down to Class 3A this season after falling in the sectionals last year. That loss hopefully taught Providence a lesson that the Pioneers cannot take any opponent for granted, Purichia said.
“We’ve got to play every game like that’s our last one and we’ve got to prepare for every single team that’s ahead of us,” she said.
Providence will face Madison in the sectional semifinal at 11 a.m. Saturday. The winner will advance to Saturday night’s sectional final.
As for Silver Creek, nine seniors leave a program that has won five of its last six sectional tournaments and has two recent Final Four appearances. Zimmerman said there’s a lot of talent returning next season, but that it will be hard to replace so many seniors who dedicated themselves to the team.
“They competed and they left it all on the court,” Zimmerman said.
Providence vs. Silver Creek
1 2 3
Providence 30 25 25
Silver Creek 28 18 14
