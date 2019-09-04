HANOVER — Host Southwestern swept Charlestown 25-18, 25-20, 25-21 Tuesday night.
Kayleigh Smith paced the Pirates with 10 kills while Lanae' Crowe and Emma Obermeier had nine assists each and Hannah Baker recorded 12 digs.
"Southwestern passed and played good defense and we struggled with our energy on the court and our consistency," Charlestown coach Tammy Nuxoll said. "We gave up several points on serve-receive and defense, as well as some easy plays that should have been points for us. We are going to have to bring a new energy and play more aggressive in our match against Silver Creek on Thursday."
The Pirates host the rival Dragons in a Mid-Southern Conference match at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
