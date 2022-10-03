10-14-21_Providence_4A-Volleyball_Sect_20736.jpg (copy)

Jeffersonville’s Abby Dues sets the ball during the Red Devils’ 3-0 loss to Floyd Central in the Class 4A Providence Sectional last year.

 Photo by Joe Ullrich

BEDFORD — Visiting Jeffersonville rallied for a 21-25, 21-25, 25-22, 25-17, 15-13 win at Bedford North Lawrence in a Hoosier Hills Conference showdown Saturday.

Abby Dues led the Red Devils to victory. The senior had a double-double (18 assists, 16 digs) and narrowly missed a triple-double, finishing with nine kills.

Offensively, Avani Doogarsingh (11) and Jalayah Hamby (10) combined for 21 kills while Dues, Doogarsingh and Andi Durbin had four service aces apiece for Jeff, which finished with 15. 

Defensively for the Devils, Hamby finished with five total blocks while Allie Toler tied Dues for the team lead in digs.

Jeffersonville will host Corydon Central at 7:30 p.m. Monday night.

JEFFERSONVILLE 3, BEDFORD NL 2

Jeffersonville    21    21    25    25    15

Bedford NL        25    25    22    17    13

JHS STATISTICS

Kills: Avani Doogarsingh 11, Jalayah Hamby 10, Abby Dues 9, Aleah Prtchard 5, Mariah Smith 5, Alexa Marble 4.

Assists: Dues 18, Nevaeh Griffin 9, Allie Toler 5, Lilly Stefan 2, Andi Durbin 1.

Aces: Dues 4, Durbin 4, Doogarsingh 4, Stefan 3.

Blocks: Hamby 5, Doogarsingh 4, Marble 3, Pritchard 2.

Digs: Dues 16, Toler 16, Doogarsingh 5, Mariah Smith 5, Stefan 4, Griffin 3, Durbin 3, Paige Seifried 1, Marble 1, Pritchard 1.

