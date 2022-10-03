BEDFORD — Visiting Jeffersonville rallied for a 21-25, 21-25, 25-22, 25-17, 15-13 win at Bedford North Lawrence in a Hoosier Hills Conference showdown Saturday.
Abby Dues led the Red Devils to victory. The senior had a double-double (18 assists, 16 digs) and narrowly missed a triple-double, finishing with nine kills.
Offensively, Avani Doogarsingh (11) and Jalayah Hamby (10) combined for 21 kills while Dues, Doogarsingh and Andi Durbin had four service aces apiece for Jeff, which finished with 15.
Defensively for the Devils, Hamby finished with five total blocks while Allie Toler tied Dues for the team lead in digs.
Jeffersonville will host Corydon Central at 7:30 p.m. Monday night.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 3, BEDFORD NL 2
Jeffersonville 21 21 25 25 15
Bedford NL 25 25 22 17 13
JHS STATISTICS
Kills: Avani Doogarsingh 11, Jalayah Hamby 10, Abby Dues 9, Aleah Prtchard 5, Mariah Smith 5, Alexa Marble 4.
Assists: Dues 18, Nevaeh Griffin 9, Allie Toler 5, Lilly Stefan 2, Andi Durbin 1.
Aces: Dues 4, Durbin 4, Doogarsingh 4, Stefan 3.
Blocks: Hamby 5, Doogarsingh 4, Marble 3, Pritchard 2.
Digs: Dues 16, Toler 16, Doogarsingh 5, Mariah Smith 5, Stefan 4, Griffin 3, Durbin 3, Paige Seifried 1, Marble 1, Pritchard 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.