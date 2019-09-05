JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville won a fifth straight high school volleyball match to improve to 6-2 with a 25-17, 25-21, 25-22 victory against Southwestern.
Kayleigh Gernand had nine kills, Alayna Lacy eight and Hannah Thibideau seven in a balanced offensive effort for the Red Devils. Lacy led the way with 26 assists and 11 digs.
JEFFERSONVILLE 3, SOUTHWESTERN 0
Southwestern 17 21 22
Jeffersonville 25 25 25
JEFFERSONVILLE STATISTICS
Kills: Kayleigh Gernand 9, Alayna Lacy 8, Hannah Thibideau 7.
Assists: Lacy 26.
Digs: Lacy 11, Adley McMahel 8, Erynn Dickson 5.
Blocks: Jenna Lake 2.
Aces: Dickson 3, Lacy 3.
Rock Creek bounces back
SELLERSBURG — Class A No. 2 Rock Creek topped New Washington 25-15, 25-16, 27-25 to improve to 9-1 this season. The Lions suffered their first loss Tuesday against Christian Academy.
ROCK CREEK 3, NEW WASHINGTON 0
New Washington 15 16 25
Rock Creek 25 25 27
RC STATISTICS
Kills: Ligia Williams (RC) 15, Bailey Brown 6, Morgan Schmidt 6, Josie Anderson 6, Leah Thompson 5.
Assists: Bailey Brown 31.
Digs: Brown 13, Schmidt 9, Lajoy Williams 9, Leah Thompson 9.
Aces: Brown 5, Williams 3.
Blocks: Williams 3.
Silver Creek sweeps Madison
SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek picked up a 25-13, 25-10, 25-14 victory.
SILVER CREEK 3, MADISON 0
Madison 13 10 14
Silver Creek 25 25 25
SC STATISTICS
Kills: Bella Hinton 14, Katie Hawkins 9, Macie Garrison 5, Anna Dablow 4, Abby Marks 3.
Assists: Garrison 33.
Aces: Hinton 9.
Digs: Garrison 10, Marks 7, Hinton 6.
