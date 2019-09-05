Jeffersonville Red Devils

JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville won a fifth straight high school volleyball match to improve to 6-2 with a 25-17, 25-21, 25-22 victory against Southwestern.

Kayleigh Gernand had nine kills, Alayna Lacy eight and Hannah Thibideau seven in a balanced offensive effort for the Red Devils. Lacy led the way with 26 assists and 11 digs.

JEFFERSONVILLE 3, SOUTHWESTERN 0

Southwestern 17 21 22

Jeffersonville 25 25 25

JEFFERSONVILLE STATISTICS

Kills: Kayleigh Gernand 9, Alayna Lacy 8, Hannah Thibideau 7.

Assists: Lacy 26.

Digs: Lacy 11, Adley McMahel 8, Erynn Dickson 5.

Blocks: Jenna Lake 2.

Aces: Dickson 3, Lacy 3.

Rock Creek bounces back

SELLERSBURG — Class A No. 2 Rock Creek topped New Washington 25-15, 25-16, 27-25 to improve to 9-1 this season. The Lions suffered their first loss Tuesday against Christian Academy. 

ROCK CREEK 3, NEW WASHINGTON 0

New Washington 15 16 25

Rock Creek 25 25 27

RC STATISTICS

Kills: Ligia Williams (RC) 15, Bailey Brown 6, Morgan Schmidt 6, Josie Anderson 6, Leah Thompson 5.

Assists: Bailey Brown 31.

Digs: Brown 13, Schmidt 9, Lajoy Williams 9, Leah Thompson 9.

Aces: Brown 5, Williams 3.

Blocks: Williams 3.

Silver Creek sweeps Madison

SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek picked up a 25-13, 25-10, 25-14 victory.

SILVER CREEK 3, MADISON 0

Madison 13 10 14

Silver Creek 25 25 25

SC STATISTICS

Kills: Bella Hinton 14, Katie Hawkins 9, Macie Garrison 5, Anna Dablow 4, Abby Marks 3.

Assists: Garrison 33.

Aces: Hinton 9.

Digs: Garrison 10, Marks 7, Hinton 6.

Tags