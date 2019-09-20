SELLERSBURG — Rock Creek opened up its new gym Thursday night and celebrated the occasion with a dominant three-set win against Jennings County, taking a 25-15, 25-9, 25-14 victory.
The Class A No. 6 Lions had an electric crowd, coach Jennifer Brown said, and the players fed off of that.
“They’re excited. Their faces when we walked in. Many of them hadn’t seen it all. They were just ecstatic about it. It was a great atmosphere. They were excited to play and played extremely well tonight,” Brown said.
The Lions improved to 15-1 as Ligia Williams racked up 17 kills and five blocks. Senior Bailey Brown had 27 assists and 15 digs. Jenna Rogers and Brown each had a pair of aces.
“It was an overall team effort,” Jennifer Brown said.
ROCK CREEK 3, JENNINGS COUNTY 0
Jennings County 15 9 14
Rock Creek 25 25 25
ROCK CREEK STATS
Kills: Ligia Williams 17, Leah Thompson 8, Josie Anderson 4, Bailey Brown 3, Lajoy Williams 2, Morgan Schmidt 1
Assists: Bailey Brown 27, Ligia Williams 2, Leah Thompson 1
Blocks: Ligia Williams 5
Ace: Bailey Brown 2, Ligia Williams 1 , Morgan Schmidt 1, Jenna Rogers 2
Digs: Bailey Brown 15, Ligia Williams 14, Leah Thompson 12, Jenna Rogers 10, Morgan Schmidt 9, Lajoy Williams 8, Josie Anderson 1
Record: Rock Creek is 15-1.
Next: Rock Creek plays Saturday in the Lawrenceburg Invitational.
