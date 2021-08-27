SELLERSBURG — Second-ranked Brebeuf outlasted host, and No. 5, Silver Creek 14-25, 12-25, 25-23, 23-25 in a battle between two of the top teams in Class 3A on Friday, the 50th birthday of Creek coach Jeff Zimmerman.
The Braves took the first two sets by a combined 24 points before the Dragons rallied to edge Brebeuf by two in the third. The Braves, though, returned the favor in the fourth to take the match.
Ellie Priddy paced Creek with 11 kills while Abby Marks had a double-double (27 assists, 14 digs). Kiki Brown tallied 28 digs to lead the Dragons’ defensive effort.
Silver Creek (3-2) will play in the Scottsburg Invitational on Saturday.
BREBEUF 3, SILVER CREEK 1
Brebeuf 25 25 23 25
Silver Creek 14 12 25 23
SC STATISTICS
Kills: Ellie Priddy 11, Macy Ferrell 6, Riley Wickens 5, Emily Weber 3, Maddie Hunter 2, Abby Marks 2.
Blocks: Ferrell 2, Marks 2.
Assists: Marks 27, Kiki Brown 5, Caroline Emly 2.
Aces: Audrey Landers 3, Weber 3.
Digs: Brown 28, Marks 14, Hunter 10, Landers 5, Rylie Biggs 5, Abby Larson 2, Priddy 2.
BRAVES OUTLAST EAGLES
BORDEN — Host Borden rallied to outlast Lanesville 14-25, 25-21, 15-25, 25-19, 15-7 in a five-set thriller in the Braves’ Southern Athletic Conference opener Friday night.
Ella Perkinson paced the Braves with 17 kills while Gabby Thomas dished out 24 assists. Hailey Hurst finished with five service aces while Perkinson added four. Grace Gentry led the defense with 18 digs while Paige Robinson added 17.
With the win, Borden improved to 4-4, including 1-0 in the SAC.
