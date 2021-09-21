NEW ALBANY — Host New Albany swept Columbus North 25-21, 27-25, 25-23 Tuesday night.
Alexis Caldwell (13 kills, 13 digs) and Ashlyn Clifton (12 kills, 12 digs) each had double-doubles for the Bulldogs. Kamori Knight added 11 kills and a team-best seven blocks while Cheyenne Palmer dished out 22 assists. Caldwell and Palmer also topped the team with six service aces apiece.
"This was the best that our team has received serve all season," New Albany coach Ryan Woosley said. "We have spent the last week really breaking down fundamentals to improve and we have seen a huge improvement in the past five matches. Reese Stivers and Morgan Tyler really put our setters in great positions to run our offense all evening.
"Our setters distributed the ball really well to allow everyone to score. We also served the ball really tough. We have spent time lowering our serve and driving the ball deep to get opponents on their heels. Tonight we earned some free points from the service line with really aggressive serves."
The Bulldogs (14-4) are slated to host Hoosier Hills Conference-rival Seymour (21-4, 2-1) on Thursday night.
.
NEW ALBANY 3, COLUMBUS NORTH 0
Columbus North 21 25 23
New Albany 25 27 25
NA MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Alexis Caldwell 13, Ashlyn Clifton 12, Kamori Knight 11, Reese Tiesing 9.
Assists: Cheyenne Palmer 22, Amelia Hicks 17, Clifton 4, Reese Stivers 1, Caldwell 1.
Aces: Caldwell 6, Palmer 6, Tiesing 3, Stivers 3, Carter Singleton 2.
Digs: Caldwell 13, Clifton 12, Stivers 9, Hicks 8, Palmer 4, Singleton 3, Morgan Tyler 3, Tiesing 1.
Blocks: Knight 7, Singleton 2, Tiesing 1, Caldwell 1.
.
PIONEERS SWEEP RED DEVILS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Providence swept host Jeffersonville 25-18, 25-15, 25-18 Tuesday night at Johnson Arena.
Lilly Tappel (nine) and Makenzie Wagner (nine) combined for 18 kills while Grace Purichia dished out 30 assists for the Pioneers (15-8), who visit Silver Creek on Thursday night.
The Red Devils (5-14) are back in action Saturday at Castle.
.
PROVIDENCE 3, JEFFERSONVILLE 0
Providence 25 25 25
Jeffersonville 18 15 18
PHS MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Lilly Tappel 9, Makenzie Wagner 9, Madelyn Dotson 6, Lilly Kaiser 6, Abby Julius 5.
Aces: Grace Purichia 1, Kaiser 1, Taylor Bansbach 1, Nicole Stratford 1, Camila Adams 1, B. Borden 1.
Assists: Purichia 30, Reese Carver 2, Stratford 1.
Blocks: Kaiser 2, Tappel 1, Wagner 1, Julius 1.
Digs: Bansbach 12, Adams 9, Purichia 6, Stratford 5.
.
WARRIORS SWEEP EAGLES
NEW ALBANY — Host Christian Academy rolled to a 25-15, 25-21, 25-20 victory over visiting Lanesville on Tuesday night.
Karlyn Denny led the Warriors with 10 kills while Ella Siekman (11) and Chloe Wiseheart (11) combined for 22 assists.
"Tonight was a good night for CAI volleyball," CAI coach Chrissy Millen said. "This was the second time we have faced Lanesville in the last four days and they were coming off a good road win at Perry Central. We were able to build some momentum in the first set thanks to some solid serving from seniors Chloe Wiseheart and Ashtyn Neighbours. We jumped out to a big lead and didn't look back. The second set was pretty competitive with both teams trading points back and forth. With Lanesville up 18-19 late in the set, sophomore Karlyn Denny served us back into the lead. It was a positive to see our team battle back from a deficit and finish strong. The third set was much like the second — just a back-and-forth battle with both teams serving well. Senior Abby Vancampen and sophomore Karly Denny put together two back-to-back rotations that saw us score 11 points to take the lead and the win.
"We passed well tonight, played some scrappy defense and for the most part played error-free volleyball. Our young team is starting to build some confidence and it shows with the effort that they have been putting forth our last few matches."
The Warriors (9-10) host Perry Central on Monday.
.
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 3, LANESVILLE 0
Lanesville 15 21 20
CAI 25 25 25
CAI MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Karlyn Denny 10, Avery Kerr 6, Kristen Abbott 4, Mya Chapman 4, Haley Jones 2, Chloe Wiseheart 2.
Assists: Ella Siekman 11, Wiseheart 11, Abby Vancampen 3, Denny 2, Avery Kerr 1.
Aces: Ashtyn Neighbours 4, Denny 2, Wiseheart 2, Abbott 1, Vancampen 1,
Digs: Abbott 8, Vancampen 6, Neighbours 4, Siekman 3, Wiseheart 3, Chapman 2, Kerr 2, Jones 1, Denny 1.
Blocks: Chapman 2, Denny 2, Jones 2, Kerr 2.
.
MUSTANGS SWEEP BORDEN
NEW WASHINGTON — New Washington swept visiting Borden 25-18, 25-15, 25-15 in a Southern Athletic Conference match Tuesday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.