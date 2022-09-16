NEW ALBANY — New Albany dropped the first set, but rallied to defeat Columbus East 18-25 25-21 25-23 25-17 in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Thursday night.
Alexis Caldwell (27 kills, 13 digs), Ellie Scharlow (15 kills, 13 digs) and Cheyenne Palmer (54 assists, 10 digs) each recorded double-doubles to help the Bulldogs post their first win over the Olympians since 2016. Palmer also led New Albany from behind the service line with seven aces.
"The Bulldogs had a great night from the service line keeping Columbus East out of system often," New Albany coach Ryan Woosley said. "Alexis Caldwell, Ellie Scharlow and Ashlyn Clifton all scored incredibly efficiently all night long and really gave the East defenders fits. Gretchen Sprecher was our workhorse. We told her she wouldn't get set hardly at all because she was matched up with Gabby Dean of Columbus East. She gave tremendous effort at the net, constantly looking to get block touches and slow the East offense down. Reese Stivers was lights out in serve receive and allowed Cheyenne Palmer to distribute the ball between our three pin attackers."
The Bulldogs (8-5, 3-2) will host the John Breeding Invitational on Saturday. New Albany will face Silver Creek at 9 a.m., Louisville Central at 11 a.m., Evansville North at 2 p.m. and a to-be-determined foe at another time.
.
NEW ALBANY 3, COLUMBUS EAST 1
Columbus East 25 21 23 17
New Albany 18 25 25 25
NA STATISTICS
Kills: Alexis Caldwell 27, Ellie Scharlow 15, Ashlyn Clifton 10, Callie Loesch 7, Gretchen Sprecher 1, Cheyenne Palmer 1.
Assists: Palmer 54.
Aces: Palmer 7, Caldwell 3, Scharlow 1, Reese Stivers 1, Clifton 1.
Digs: Caldwell 13, Scharlow 13, Palmer 10, Stivers 9, Clifton 9, Sprecher 1.
Blocks: Loesch 2, Scharlow 1, Clifton 1.
.
WARRIORS SWEEP BRAVES
NEW ALBANY — Host Christian Academy cruised to a 25-16, 25-10, 25-21 victory over visiting Borden in a matchup of sectional foes Thursday night.
Karlyn Denny had a double-double (14 kills, 13 digs) to lead the Warriors to victory.
"Our goal tonight was to play with the same energy that we had on Tuesday versus Salem," CAI coach Chrissy Millen said. "Borden is a sectional opponent and we knew that we had to play well. In order to do so, we had to keep them out-of-system so they couldn't set their outside hitter Makenna Mullen consistently. Our serving tonight was aggressive and for the most part we accomplished what we needed. Sophomore Avery Kerr has been on a tear for us behind the service line and tonight was no exception. Kerr had seven aces, including a stretch in the second set where she served 13 straight points. Freshman Maycee Hoefler had a career-high 10 kills, joining junior Karlyn Denny with double-digit kills. Sophomore Mya Chapman also hit well, finishing with seven kills. When that girl gets ahold of the ball, it is absolutely beautiful."
Ella Peach also dished out 39 assists for the Warriors (12-7), who'll play in Henryville's tournament Saturday.
.
CAI 3, BORDEN 0
Borden 16 10 21
CAI 25 25 25
CAI STATISTICS
Leah Stevens 2 assists, 6 digs, 1 ace; Mya Chapman 7 kills; Ella Siekman 8 digs, 1 ace; Kristen Abbott 10 digs, 1 ace, 1 kill; Avery Kerr 1 solo block, 2 blocks assisted, 2 digs, 7 aces, 4 kills; Ella Peach 39 assists, 3 blocks assists, 4 digs, 1 ace; Loran Palmer 2 digs; Maycee Hoefler 2 solo blocks, 1 block assisted, 10 kills; Regan Barth 1 dig, 5 kills; Karlyn Denny 13 digs, 1 ace, 14 kills.
.
COUGARS EDGE DRAGONS
SEYMOUR — Class A No. 4 Trinity Lutheran rallied to beat Silver Creek 21-25, 19-25, 25-21, 30-28, 15-12 Thursday night.
Ellie Priddy (14) and Addison Makun (14) combined for 28 of the Dragons' 52 kills while Hannah Zimmerman (20) and Caroline Emly (20) combined for 40 assists. Meanwhile, Maddie Hunter recorded five of her team's 12 service aces.
Defensively for Silver Creek, Kiki Brown tallied 32 of her team's 103 digs while Makun registered six solo blocks.
The Dragons (10-5) next face host New Albany in their first match of Saturday's John Breeding Invitational.
.
TRINITY LUTHERAN 3, SILVER CREEK 2
Silver Creek 25 25 21 28 12
Trinity Lutheran 21 19 25 30 15
SC STATISTICS
Kills: Ellie Priddy 14, Addison Makun 14, Abby Larson 7, Riley Wickens 7, Maddie Hunter 6, Macy Ferrell 2, Kiki Brown 1, Olivia Thomas 1.
Assists: Hannah Zimmerman 20, Caroline Emly 20, Brown 9, Hunter 3.
Aces: Hunter 5, Brown 2, Ferrell 2, Emly 1, Landers 1, Zimmerman 1.
Digs: Brown 32, Emly 15, Zimmerman 14, Hunter 13, Landers 11, Ferrell 6, Priddy 4, Makun 2, Ava Kopf 2, Rylie Biggs 2, Larson 2.
Blocks: Makun 6, Priddy 4, Larson 2, Hunter 1, Wickens 1.
.
PIRATES SWEEP LIONS
SALEM — Visiting Charlestown downed Salem 25-13, 25-12, 25-9 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Thursday night.
Ava Benner paced the Pirates' balanced offensive attack with seven of her team's 34 kills while Trinity Cheatham added six. Senior Tara Chisman topped Charlestown in assists (28) and service aces (five).
Defensively, Makenna Curtis totaled nine digs while Maci Vaughn and Chisman had seven apiece.
.
CHARLESTOWN 3, SALEM 0
Salem 13 12 9
Charlestown 25 25 25
CHS STATISTICS
Kills: Ava Benner 7, Trinity Cheatham 6, Mia Long 5, Claire Sweeney 5, Tara Chisman 3, Taylor Long 2, Sophia Fuquay 2, Reagan Abbott 2, Maci Vaughn 1, Makenna Curtis 1.
Assists: Chisman 28, Fuquay 2, T. Long 1, Vaughn 1.
Aces: Chisman 5, Cheatham 3, Vaughn 2, Curtis 2, Aubree Latham 1, Fuquay 1.
Digs: Curtis 9, Vaughn 7, Chisman 7, Fuquay 5, T. Long 5, Cheatham 3, Sweeney 2, Latham 2, Benner 1.
Blocks: Cheatham 2, Benner 1, Chisman 1, Fuquay 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.