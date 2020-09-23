COLUMBUS — New Albany rallied for a 10-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-17 win at Columbus North on Tuesday night.
Ashlyn Clifton and Tess Owsley tallied 10 kills apiece while Kamori Knight added nine and Lauren Naville and Olivia Allee had seven each for the Bulldogs. Cheyenne Palmer dished out 35 assists while Riley Sawyer recorded six aces.
On defense, Owsley had 18 digs, Palmer 13 and Clifton 10 while Naville (four) and Knight (three) combined for seven blocks.
"After a disappointing first set, the Bulldogs were able to dominate the net. Cheyenne Palmer mixed our offense up and got our hitters in advantageous positions by mixing up our runs and controlling the tempo of our offense," New Albany coach Ryan Woosley said. "Riley Sawyer was impressive from the service line again giving Columbus North problems all night long. Lauren Naville and Kamori Knight scored really well and brought great energy to help the team turn the game around in the second set. Tess Owsley, Cheyenne Palmer and Ashlyn Clifton were all able to record double-doubles in the Bulldog victory."
The Bulldogs (11-7) visit Seymour on Thursday.
NEW ALBANY 3, COLUMBUS NORTH 1
New Albany 10 25 25 25
Columbus North 25 14 18 17
NA STATISTICS
Kills: Ashlyn Clifton 10, Tess Owsley 10, Kamori Knight 9, Lauren Naville 7, Olivia Allee 7, Cheyenne Palmer 3, Reese Stivers 1.
Blocks: Lauren Naville 4, Kamori Knight 3, Cheyenne Palmer 1, Tess Owsley 1.
Assists: Cheyenne Palmer 35, Tess Owsley 2, Alexis Caldwell 2, Reese Stivers 1, Riley Sawyer 1.
Aces: Riley Sawyer 6, Tess Owsley 2, Ashlyn Clifton 1, Alexis Caldwell 1.
Digs: Tess Owsley 18, Cheyenne Palmer 13, Ashlyn Clifton 10, Reese Stivers 9, Riley Sawyer 7, Alexis Caldwell 6, Lauren Naville 3, Olivia Allee 1, Kennedy Pease 1.
ROCKETS TOP PIONEERS
CLARKSVILLE — Three-time reigning Kentucky state champion Assumption outlasted Providence 25-20, 21-25, 29-27, 25-23 in a hard-fought match — the first in 20 years between the two powerhouse programs — Tuesday night at the Larkin Center.
The Pioneers (14-6) host Silver Creek at 7 p.m. tonight.
EAGLES OUTLAST CAI
LANESVILLE — Host Lanesville rallied to outlast Christian Academy 17-25, 16-25, 28-26, 25-16, 15-9 Tuesday night as the Warriors returned to action.
Ella Baldwin tallied 26 kills while Adeline Baldwin dished out 44 assists.
"As a team, the girls played well in the first two sets," CAI coach Chrissy Millen said. "Freshman Ella Baldwin hit really well in those sets, placing the ball where we needed. We got down in the third set by nine points and battled our way back. Late in the set we traded points back-and-forth, missing two serves late. Lanesville was able to capitalize on it and pulled out the win. We started slow in the fourth and fifth sets and weren’t able to make any significant runs to catch up. Freshman Karlyn Denny hit well out of the middle during those last two sets. And junior libero Abby Vancampen was big in the back row for us again tonight."
The Warriors (6-6) visit Kentucky Country Day on Thursday.
LANESVILLE 3, CAI 2
Christian Academy 25 25 26 16 9
Lanesville 17 16 28 25 15
CAI STATISTICS
Kills: Ella Baldwin 26, Jolie Miles 9, Karlyn Denny 9, Mollie Hoagland 4, Ashtyn Neighbours 2, Chloe Wiseheart 1.
Blocks: Neighbours 1 assist, Karlyn Denny 1 assist.
Assists: Adeline Baldwin 44.
Aces: Wiseheart 3, Abby Vancampen 2, E. Baldwin 1, Denny 1.
Digs: Vancampen 17, A. Baldwin 11, E. Baldwin 11, Wiseheart 10, Miles 6, Denny 4, Neighbours 1.
DRAGONS DOWN OWLS
SELLERSBURG — Bella Hinton had 22 kills and Anna Dablow 14 to lead Silver Creek to a 25-23, 21-25, 25-13, 25-21 victory over visiting Seymour on Tuesday night.
The Dragons (15-5) visit Providence tonight.
SILVER CREEK 3, SEYMOUR 1
Seymour 23 25 13 21
Silver Creek 25 21 25 25
SC STATISTICS
Kills: Bella Hinton 22, Anna Dablow 14, Macy Ferrell 7, Maddie Hunter 5, Ellie Priddy 2, Emily Weber 2, Katie Hawkins 2.
Blocks: Hawkins 2.
Assists: Abby Marks 42, Mallory Ramsey 6, Hanna Zimmerman 6.
Aces: Ramsey 3, Kiki Brown 3, Marks 2.
Digs: Ramsey 18, Marks 14, Brown 8, Audrey Landers 7, Hinton 5, Hunter 3, Dablow 2, Zimmerman 2.
HORNETS SWEEP REBELS
HENRYVILLE — Henryville swept visiting South Central 25-9, 25-10, 25-11 in a Southern Athletic Conference match Tuesday night.
The Hornets (19-5) are slated to host Crothersville on Monday.
