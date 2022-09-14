JEFFERSONVILLE — Visiting New Albany swept Jeffersonville 25-22, 25-13, 25-19 in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Tuesday night.
Alexis Caldwell compiled a double-double (13 kills, 10 digs) and led the Bulldogs in service aces (four) while Cheyenne Palmer dished out 28 assists. Defensively, Ashlyn Clifton tallied a team-high 11 digs while Gretchen Sprecher recorded five blocks.
New Albany (7-5, 2-2) will host Columbus East at 7 p.m. Thursday night. The Red Devils (4-9, 0-4) next play in New Albany's John Breeding Invitational on Saturday.
NEW ALBANY 3, JEFFERSONVILLE 0
New Albany 25 25 25
Jeffersonville 22 13 19
NA STATISTICS
Kills: Alexis Caldwell 13, Ellie Scharlow 8, Ashlyn Clifton 7, Cheyenne Palmer 4, Callie Loesch 3, Gretchen Sprecher 3.
Assists: Palmer 28, Ashlyn Clifton 4.
Aces: Caldwell 4, Clifton 2, Scharlow 1, Palmer 1.
Digs: Clifton 11, Scharlow 10, Caldwell 10, Stivers 8, Palmer 6, Loesch 5.
Blocks: Sprecher 5, Palmer 4, Loesch 2, Caldwell 2, Clifton 1, Scharlow 1.
WARRIORS OUTLAST LIONS
NEW ALBANY — Host Christian Academy downed Salem 25-9, 22-25, 25-14, 25-4 Tuesday night.
"One of our points of emphasis tonight was serving aggressively. While as a team we only had 19 aces, we were able to keep Salem out of system pretty well," CAI coach Chrissy Millen said. "Sophomore Leah Stevens had been in a bit of a slump, but carried us tonight behind the line, with nine aces. Freshman Ella Peach has taken on sole setting duties for us, which is a huge responsibility, and tonight she took some steps in the right direction and we saw some really positive growth. And what can I say about junior Karlyn Denny?! She is vitally important to the success of our team, and tonight she showed why with her season-high 18 kills."
Peach dished out 32 assists for the victorious Warriors (11-7), who host Borden on Thursday.
CAI 3, SALEM 1
Salem 9 25 14 4
CAI 25 22 25 25
CAI STATISTICS
Leah Stevens 4 digs, 9 aces, 1 kill; Mya Chapman 3 digs, 6 kills; Ella Siekman 1 dig, 1 ace; Kristen Abbott 1 assists, 11 digs, 2 aces; Avery Kerr 1 block assisted, 3 digs, 2 aces, 8 kills; Ella Peach 32 assists, 1 block assisted, 1 dig, 4 aces, 1 kill; Loran Palmer 1 kill; Maycee Hoefler 1 block assisted, 3 kills; Regan Barth 1 block assisted, 3 kills; Karlyn Denny 1 assist, 1 dig, 1 ace, 18 kills.
BRAVES BEAT HORNETS
BORDEN — Host Borden dropped the first set, but rallied to beat Henryville 24-26, 25-21, 25-21, 25-13 in a Southern Athletic Conference match Tuesday night.
Gabby Thomas led the Braves in assists (31) and digs (22) while McKenna Mullen tallied 28 kills and five service aces. Hannah Peine also recorded five aces for Borden.
PIRATES SWEEP EASTERN
PEKIN — Visiting Charlestown downed Eastern 25-18, 25-15, 25-22 victory in a Mid-Southern Conference match Tuesday night.
Tara Chisman and Trinity Cheatham led the Pirates to victory. Chisman topped the team in assists (26) and aces (six) and totaled three blocks to tie Cheatham for the lead. Cheatham led Charlestown with 10 kills.
The Pirates (9-6, 3-2) host Lanesville at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.
CHARLESTOWN 3, EASTERN 0
Charlestown 25 25 25
Eastern 18 15 22
CHS STATISTICS
Kills: Trinity Cheatham 10, Ava Benner 7, Sophia Fuquay 6, Mia Long 5, Tara Chisman 2, Aubree Latham 1, Reagan Abbott 1.
Assists: Chisman 26, Taylor Long 2, Maci Vaughn 1, Benner 1, Cheatham 1.
Aces: Chisman 6, Cheatham 4, Vaughn 3, Fuquay 3, Makenna Curtis 2, Long 1, Claire Sweeney 1, Latham 1, Benner 1.
Blocks: Chisman 3, Cheatham 3.
Digs: Long 10, Vaughn 6, Curtis 5, Latham 3, Benner 3, Chisman 3, Long 2, Fuquay 1.
TIGERS TAME LIONS
CROTHERSVILLE — Host Crothersville swept Rock Creek 25-14, 27-25, 25-18 Tuesday night.
