BEDFORD — The New Albany volleyball team went 3-0 at the Bedford North Lawrence Invitational on Saturday.
The Bulldogs beat Martinsville 25-19, 27-25, Trinity Lutheran 17-25, 25-18, 15-8 and Terre Haute South 25-27, 25-18, 15-12. New Albany trailed the Braves 11-4 in the final set before rallying to win the match.
Riley Winslow tallied a team-high 37 kills to go along with 25 digs. Blair Sprigler dished out 68 assists to go along with a team-best seven aces. Bree Martin led the defensive effort with 35 digs.
The Bulldogs (10-3) host Jeffersonville at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
BEDFORD NORTH LAWRENCE INVITATIONAL
New Albany d. Martinsville 25-19, 27-25,
New Albany d. Trinity Lutheran 17-25, 25-18, 15-8
New Albany d. Terre Haute South 25-27, 25-18, 15-12
NEW ALBANY STATISTICS
Kills: Riley Winslow 37, Alexis Caldwell 22, Lauren Naville 11, Olivia Allee 7, Sydney Byerly 6, Ashlyn Clifton 5.
Blocks: Allee 3, Naville 2.
Assists: Blair Sprigler 68, Bree Martin 6.
Aces: Sprigler 7, Winslow 2, Saylor Knoy 2, Martin 2.
Digs: Bree Martin 35, Winslow 25, Sprigler 16, Knoy 15, Ashlyn Clifton 10, Savannah Meyer 5, Caldwell 4, Sydney Byerly 3.
LIONS CLIPS CUBS IN 4
MADISON — Class A No. 5 Rock Creek outlasted host Madison 25-16, 23-25, 25-14, 25-21 Saturday.
Ligia Williams led the Lions to victory with team-highs in kills (19), digs (17) and aces (three). Bailey Brown added a team-best 33 assists to go along with nine digs and two aces. Meanwhile Morgan Schmidt contributed eight digs, six kills and a pair of aces.
Rock Creek (12-1) will host West Washington on Monday and Crothersville on Tuesday.
.
ROCK CREEK 3, MADISON 1
Rock Creek 25 23 25 25
Madison 16 25 14 21
ROCK CREEK STATISTICS
Kills: Ligia Williams 19, Josie Anderson 9, Leah Thompson 7, Morgan Schmidt 6, Bailey Brown 2.
Assists: Brown 33.
Aces: Li. Williams 3, Brown 2, Schmidt 2, Thompson 2, Lajoy Williams 2, Jenna Rogers 1.
Digs: Li. Williams 17, Brown 9, Schmidt 8, Thompson 7, Rogers 5, La. Williams 4, Anderson 3.
.
PIONEERS WIN A PAIR
CLARKSVILLE — Class 4A No. 2 Providence rolled to a pair of victories in its 3-way invitational Saturday.
The Pioneers, who are ranked No. 18 in the USA Today/Super 25, swept Jasper 25-13, 25-21, 25-11 before outlasting Carmel 28-26, 25-21, 25-18.
Providence (17-0) plays at Floyd Central at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
DRAGONS DROP A PAIR
NEW CASTLE — Silver Creek dropped a trio of matches in the New Castle Invitational on Saturday.
Fishers defeated the Dragons 25-21, 25-16 before the host, and Class 4A No. 5, Trojans topped them 25-9, 25-9 and Brownsburg outlasted them 22-25, 26-24, 15-13.
Bella Hinton tallied 18 kills to go along with nine digs and four aces in the losses to Fishers and Brownsburg while Anna Dablow added 15 kills and Macie Garrison contributed 36 assists, 22 digs, eight kills and three aces.
The Dragons played at Eastern in a Mid-Southern Conference match at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
.
NEW CASTLE INVITATIONAL
NEW CASTLE 2, SILVER CREEK 0
Silver Creek 9 9
New Castle 25 25
FISHERS 2, SILVER CREEK 0
Silver Creek 21 16
Fishers 25 25
SILVER CREEK STATISTICS
Kills: Bella Hinton 8, Macie Garrison 4, Abby Marks 3, Anna Dablow 2, Emily Weber 2.
Blocks: Hinton.
Assists: Garrison 15, Marks 6.
Aces: Garrison 2, Hinton 2.
Digs: Mallory Ramsey 7, Garrison 4, Faith Weitzel 3, Marks 2, Hinton 2.
BROWNSBURG 2, SILVER CREEK 1
Silver Creek 25 24 13
Brownsburg 22 26 15
SC STATISTICS
Kills: Dablow 13, Hinton 10, Garrison 4, Katie Hawkins 4, Marks 4, Abby Tandy 2.
Blocks: Hawkins 4, Garrison 2, Hinton 2, Tandy 2.
Assists: Garrison 21, Marks 8.
Aces: Hinton 2, Garrison, Marks, Weitzel.
Digs: Garrison 18, Kiki 12, Weitzel 9, Marks 8, Hinton 7, Ramsey 5.
.
HIGHLANDERS SWEEP PANTHERS
FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central swept visiting Jennings County 25-12, 25-22, 25-21 in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Saturday.
The Highlanders (5-9, 3-1) host Louisville Holy Cross at 7:30 p.m. Monday night.
HORNETS GO 2-2 AT INVITE
CORYDON — Henryville went 2-2 at the Corydon Central Invitational on Saturday.
The Hornets beat North Harrison 25-23, 25-12 and outlasted Eastern 28-30, 25-18, 15-11. Corydon topped Henryville and Tell City edged Henryville 25-22, 22-25, 15-13.
