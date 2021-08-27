NEW ALBANY — Host New Albany outlasted Scottsburg 25-20, 26-24, 22-25, 25-20 Thursday night at the Doghouse.
Alexis Caldwell (18) and Kamori Knight (13) combined for 31 kills to lead the offensive attack while Amelia Hicks (26) and Cheyenne Palmer (23) teamed up for 49 assists for the Bulldogs, who host their River City Invitational on Saturday.
New Albany played without injured senior middle blocker Giavanna Yowell.
"Carter Singleton stepped up to the plate and gave the Bulldogs a huge boost at crucial moments in the game," Bulldogs coach Ryan Woosley said. "Carter was able to open the game up in the end of the fourth set with some really aggressive and crucial serving."
Singleton finished with seven digs, four kills and four aces.
NEW ALBANY 3, SCOTTSBURG 1
Scottsburg 20 24 25 20
New Albany 25 26 22 25
NA STATISTICS
Kills: Alexis Caldwell 18, Kamori Knight 13, Ashlyn Clifton 11, Reese Tiesing 5, Carter Singleton 4, Cheyenne Palmer 4.
Blocks: Palmer 3, Tiesing 2, Knight 2, Caldwell 1, Singleton 1.
Assists: Amelia Hicks 26, Palmer 23, Clifton 2, Singleton 1, Stivers 1, Riley Sawyer 1.
Aces: Palmer 4, Singleton 4, Caldwell 3, Tiesing 3, Sawyer 2.
Digs: Stivers 10, Sawyer 9, Caldwell 7, Singleton 7, Palmer 7, Clifton 7, Hicks 6, Tiesing 3, Knight 1, Morgan Tyler 1.
ROCKETS TOP PIONEERS
LOUISVILLE — Kentucky powerhouse Louisville Assumption swept visiting Providence 25-12, 25-22, 25-16 Thursday night.
Grace Purichia paced the Pioneers with 28 assists and 11 digs. Lilly Tappel and Makenzie Wagner tallied eight kills apiece for Providence (3-4), which will play Lawrence North and Hamilton Southeastern on Saturday.
ASSUMPTION 3, PROVIDENCE 0
Providence 12 22 16
Assumption 25 25 25
PHS STATISTICS
Kills: Lilly Tappel 8, Makenzie Wagner 8, Madelyn Dotson 7, Grace Purichia 3.
Blocks: Tappel 1, Abby Julius 1.
Assists: Purichia 28, Dotson 9, Camila Adams 3.
Aces: Purichia 1, Kaiser 1, Nicole Stratford 1.
Digs: Purichia 11, Stratford 9, Adams 7, Taylor Bansbach 3.
Junior varsity: Assumption 21-18, 21-17.
Frosh: Assumption 21-6, 21-6.
DEVILS DOWN LIONS
SELLERSBURG — Visiting Jeffersonville picked up its first win of the season, while handing Rock Creek its first loss, in the Red Devils' 25-19, 25-14, 25-20 sweep of the Lions on Thursday night.
Elliot Mays led the way for Jeff with 12 kills while Abby Dues tallied 27 assists and three service aces. Rachel Lowe led the defense with eight digs.
JEFFERSONVILLE 3, ROCK CREEK 0
Jeffersonville 25 25 25
Rock Creek 19 14 20
JHS STATISTICS
Kills: Elliot Mays 12, Taylor Shelton 6, Jaylahay 6, Avani Doogarsingh 5, Oliva Shelton 3.
Blocks: Shelton 2, Doogarsingh 2.
Assists: Abby Dues 27.
Aces: Dues 3, Mays 2.
Digs: Rachel Lowe 8, Alyvia Luce 5, Doogarsingh 4, Lilly Stefan 4, Andi Durbin 3, Mays 2.
Records: Jeffersonville 1-3, Rock Creek 3-1.
MUSTANGS OUTLAST EAGLES
NEW WASHINGTON — New Washington rallied to outlast visiting Austin 39-37, 23-25, 21-25, 25-20, 15-11 in a five-set thriller Thursday night.
BRAVES SWEEP GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Borden swept Clarksville in three sets Thursday night.
HIGHLANDERS BEAT BRAVES
FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central rolled to a 25-15, 25-12, 25-20 sweep of Class 3A No. 4 Brownstown Central on Thursday night.
