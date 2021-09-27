NEW ALBANY — New Albany swept visiting Charlestown 25-12 25-12 25-8 Monday night.
Alexis Caldwell had a double-double (10 kills, 13 digs) to lead the Bulldogs while Ashlyn Clifton added 12 kills and eight digs. Cheyenne Palmer (20) and Amelia Hicks (16) combined for 36 assists while Reese Tiesing and Morgan Tyler led a strong service effort with four aces apiece.
NEW ALBANY 3, CHARLESTOWN 0
Charlestown 12 12 8
New Albany 25 25 25
NAHS STATISTICS
Kills: Ashlyn Clifton 12, Alexis Caldwell 10, Kamori Knight 7, Charlotte Fisher 4, Reese Tiesin 3, Cheyenne Palmer 2, Amelia Hicks 1, Carter Singleton 1, Avarey Kiesler 1, Cheyenne Farnsley 1
Assists: Cheyenne Palmer 20, Amelia Hicks 16, Reese Stivers 2, Alexis Caldwell 1, Ashlyn Clifton 1
Aces: Reese Tiesing 4, Morgan Tyler 4, Cheyenne Palmer 3, Charlotte Fisher 3, Alexis Caldwell 2, Carter Singleton 2
Digs: Alexis Caldwell 13, Ashlyn Clifton 8, Reese Stivers 8, Amelia Hicks 3, Morgan Tyler 2, Cheyenne Palmer 2, Charlotte Fisher 2
Blocks: Kamori Knight 3, Avarey Kiesler 1
COMMODORES OUTLAST WARRIORS
NEW ALBANY — Visiting Perry Central outlasted Christian Academy 25-23, 16-25, 21-25, 25-13, 15-8 Monday night.
"We knew going in that Perry Central was a good team and we were going to have to play some really good volleyball to give ourselves a chance," CAI coach Chrissy Millen said. "After going down 0-7 to start the first set, and still being down 15-20 late in the set, the girls battled their way back and made things interesting late. Unfortunately, a couple errors at the end cost us the win. The second and third sets saw us playing some really good volleyball. Our serving was on point and we were playing some really scrappy defense. When we do those two things, we will win like we did tonight. We were unable to carry any momentum with us into the fourth and fifth sets. In both sets, just as the tide was starting to turn in our favor we would make a silly mistake that gave Perry Central too much confidence for us to overcome. And they have a heck of an outside hitter that got hot late in the match and we couldn't stop her."
PERRY CENTRAL 3, CAI 2
Perry Central 25 16 21 25 15
Christian Academy 23 25 25 13 8
CAI STATISTICS
Abby Vancampen 4 assists / 14 digs / 2 aces; Ashtyn Neighbours - 12 digs / 1 kill; Mya Chapman 2 blocks assisted / 2 digs / 1 kill; Kristen Abbott 1 solo block / 3 digs / 1 ace / 9 kills; Avery Kerr 2 blocks assisted / 3 digs / 4 aces / 4 kills; Haley Jones 3 digs / 4 kills; Chloe Wiseheart 17 assists / 15 digs / 2 aces / 4 kills; Karlyn Denny 1 assist / 1 solo block / 6 digs / 2 aces / 12 kills; Ella Siekman 13 assists / 4 digs.
PANTHERS TOP LIONS
SELLERSBURG — Visiting Corydon Central outlasted Rock Creek 3-1 Monday night.
The Lions (9-9) host Clarksville on Thursday night.
FLOYD TOPS TOPPERS
FLOYDS KNOBS — Host Floyd Central swept Louisville's Presentation Academy 25-16, 25-16, 25-17 on Monday night.
The Highlanders (13-10) next host Jeffersonville at 7 p.m. Thursday night.
