NEW ALBANY — New Albany swept host Christian Academy 25-10, 25-20, 25-15 Monday night.
"We unfortunately started out the first set in a 0-10 deficit and just couldn’t get in a rhythm long enough to overcome it," first-year Warriors coach Chrissy Millen said. "We were able to recover and keep the second set close, losing by only five points. The third set saw us have another good start, but we just couldn’t keep up down the stretch. As off as we were tonight, I don’t want to take away anything from New Albany. They played a good match and at the end of the day served us off the court. We had too many unforced errors tonight to keep up with a team of that caliber. However, like I told the girls, we are moving on."
Seniors Kendall Kerberg and Halle Rankin led the way for the Warriors. Kerberg tallied 16 kills, 10 digs, three aces and three assists while Rankin recorded 10 assists, seven kills and three digs.
The Warriors (10-9) host Lanesville on their Senior Night at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
"We need to regroup and look forward to that one," Millen said.
NEW ALBANY 3, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 0
New Albany 25 25 25
Christian Academy 10 20 15
CAI STATISTICS
Kills: Kendall Kerberg 10, Halle Rankin 7.
Assists: Rankin 10, Adeline Baldwin 7, Kerberg 3.
Aces: Kerberg 3.
Digs: Kerberg 10, Baldwin 5, Abby Vancampen 5.
RED DEVILS SWEEP WAY PAST LADY CATS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville rolled to a 25-20, 25-20, 25-15 triumph over North Harrison on Monday night.
Senior Alayna Lacy led the way for the Red Devils. Lacy, who was honored before the match for reaching the 1,000-assist mark, tallied 10 kills, 19 assists, five aces, nine digs and three blocks. Sophomore Taylor Shelton added five blocks and four kills while freshman Alyvia Luce led the defense with 17 digs.
Jeff (9-9) plays at Madison in a Hoosier Hills Conference match at 7 p.m. Thursday night.
JEFFERSONVILLE 3, NORTH HARRISON 0
North Harrison 20 20 15
Jeffersonville 25 25 25
JEFFERSONVILLE STATISTICS
Kills: Alayna Lacy 10, Jenna Lake 9, Kayleigh Gernand 7, Elliot Mays 6, Taylor Shelton 4.
Blocks: Shelton 5, Lacy 3.
Assists: Lacy 19, Abby Dues 15.
Aces: Lacy 5.
Digs: Alyvia Luce 17, Lacy 9, Dues 9, Lake 7.
HIGHLANDERS OUTLAST WILDCATS
FLOYDS KNOBS — Freshman Caroline Hilbrich and sophomore Kyra Sharp tallied 12 kills apiece to lead Floyd Central to a 25-20, 22-25, 25-15, 25-12 victory over visiting Jasper on Monday night.
Natalie Lostutter tallied 10 kills and five blocks while Kayden Holcomb contributed 10 kills, three aces and two blocks. Keegan Kaiser led the defense with 11 digs while Lizzy Kane (24) and Courtney Combs (22) combined for 46 assists.
The Highlanders (11-10) play at Louisville Butler at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.
FLOYD CENTRAL 3, JASPER 1
Jasper 20 25 15 12
Floyd Central 25 22 25 25
FLOYD CENTRAL STATISTICS
Kills: Kyra Sharp 12, Caroline Hilbrich 12, Kayden Holcomb 10, Natalie Lostutter 10, Kylie Minnis 4.
Blocks: Lostutter 5, Sharp 2, Kayden Holcomb 2, Minnis 2.
Assists: Lizzy Kane 24, Courtney Combs 22.
Aces: Hilbrich 3, Holcomb 3, Kassidy Hoback 3.
Digs: Keegan Kaiser 11, Hoback 7, Hilbrich 7, Kane 3, Holcomb 3.
GENERALS STING HORNETS
CLARKSVILLE — Host Clarksville swept Medora 25-18, 25-15, 25-17 Monday night.
It was the Generals' first straight-sets victory in two years.
