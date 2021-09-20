NEW ALBANY — Castle captured Saturday's Ultra Ankle Invitational at New Albany.
The Knights beat the host Bulldogs 25-18, 25-13 in the final of the eight-team event.
New Albany and Floyd Central both went 3-1 on the day while Silver Creek was 2-2 and Jeffersonville 1-3.
The Bulldogs beat Silver Creek 22-25, 25-21, 15-9; Louisville Central 25-10, 25-15; and Columbus North 25-19 23-25 15-7 before losing to the Knights.
The Highlanders beat Jeffersonville 25-20, 25-21 and Brownstown Central 25-15, 25-17 before Castle clipped them 15-25, 25-22, 15-8. Floyd, though, bounced back to beat Silver Creek 23-25, 25-20, 15-8.
The Red Devils beat Central, but lost to Floyd Central, Castle and Columbus North.
The Dragons lost to New Albany in three, beat Columbus North 25-23, 25-15 and Central 25-11, 25-22 before falling to Floyd.
Floyd Central (11-9) will host Jasper on Monday night.
On Tuesday night, New Albany (13-4) will host Columbus North; Silver Creek (13-5) visits Seymour and Jeff entertains Providence.
ULTRA ANKLE INVITATIONAL
Saturday at New Albany's Doghouse
Final standings: 1. Castle 4-0, 2. New Albany 3-1, 3. Floyd Central 3-1, 4. Silver Creek 2-2, 5. Columbus North 2-2, 6. Brownstown Central 1-3, 7. Jeffersonville 1-3, 8. Louisville Central 0-4.
NEW ALBANY 2, SILVER CREEK 1
Silver Creek 25 21 9
New Albany 22 25 15
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Alexis Caldwell 9, Ashlyn Clifton 9, Kamori Knight 7, Reese Tiesing 2, Carter Singleton 1, Cheyenne Palmer 1.
Assists: Palmer 16, Amelia Hicks 8, Reese Stivers 2, Caldwell 1, Morgan Tyler 1, Clifton 1.
Aces: Tiesing 2, Singleton 2, Stivers 1, Clifton 1.
Digs: Palmer 8, Clifton 7, Tyler 6, Caldwell 5, Stivers 3, Tiesing 3, Singleton 2, Hicks 1.
Blocks: Knight 7, Caldwell 5, Palmer 3, Tiesing 1.
NEW ALBANY 2, LOUISVILLE CENTRAL 0
Louisville Central 10 15
New Albany 25 25
NA STATISTICS
Kills: Caldwell 7, Knight 5, Clifton 3, Tiesing 3, Singleton 2, Palmer 1.
Assists: Palmer 12, Hicks 5, Clifton 1.
Digs: Knight 2, Stivers 2, Caldwell 2, Tyler 2, Palmer 2, Clifton 2, Cheyenne Farnsley 1.
Blocks: Knight 3, Palmer 2, Tiesing 2, Caldwell 1, Singleton 1.
NEW ALBANY 2, COLUMBUS NORTH 1
Columbus North 19 25 7
New Albany 25 23 15
NA STATISTICS
Kills: Caldwell 6, Clifton 5, Knight 5, Tiesing 3, Palmer 2.
Assists: Palmer 10, Hicks 6, Stivers 2, Tyler 2, Caldwell 1.
Aces: Tiesing 3, Stivers 3, Caldwell 2, Palmer 2, Clifton 1.
Digs: Caldwell 10, Palmer 7, Stivers 3, Clifton 3, Hicks 1, Tiesing 1, Knight 1.
Blocks: Knight 6, Tiesing 4, Palmer 4, Clifton 2, Caldwell 1.
FINAL: CASTLE 2, NEW ALBANY 0
Castle 25 25
New Albany 18 13
NA STATISTICS
Kills: Clifton 6, Caldwell 5, Knight 2, Tiesing 2.
Assists: Palmer 8, Hicks 5, Knight 1.
Aces: Palmer 1.
Digs: Stivers 5, Singleton 3, Palmer 3, Caldwell 3, Clifton 2, Tiesing 1, Knight 1, Tyler 1.
Blocks: Knight 1.
PIONEERS GO 1-1
INDIANAPOLIS — Providence went 1-1 in The Y at the TI on Saturday in Indianapolis.
Class 3A No. 1 Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger edged the Pioneers 19-25, 25-27, 25-21, 25-16, 19-17 in their first match of the day. Providence bounced back, though, to outlast 4A No. 4 McCutcheon 19-25, 27-25, 25-22, 22-25, 18-16.
The Pioneers (13-8) host Christian Academy of Louisville on Monday night.
HORNETS WIN OWN INVITE
HENRYVILLE — Host Henryville on its invitational Saturday.
The Hornets outlasted Southwestern 23-25, 25-19, 15-11, swept Crothersville and topped Christian Academy 25-18, 23-25, 15-9 in the final.
"After playing them in our first match of the season, we knew we were in for a battle and they showed up to play," CAI coach Chrissy Millen said. "After dropping the first set, we decided to mix things up and tweak our lineup in hopes to get the right pieces in the right spots. We switched from a 6-2 offense to a 5-1. Junior setter Ella Siekman stepped up in the second and third sets for us and senior setter Chloe Wiseheart transitioned over to the outside to help fill a hole that we had and played a heck of a match."
The Warriors edged Austin 25-21, 26-24 in their first match.
"Our team had to battle back from a 17-22 deficit in the second set to pull out a win," Millen said. "Austin is a scrappy team and they just kept finding a way to get the ball back over the net. Avery Kerr led the way for us offensively with six kills followed by Haley Jones' five kills. Karlyn Denny contributed four aces in the victory."
In its second match, CAI outlasted Lanesville 25-22, 22-25, 15-8.
"It has been about a month since we saw them last and they have only gotten better," Millen said. "They have a heck of a hitter who can really get on top of the ball. The first two sets were close with us just battling back-and-forth with each other. Thankfully, Abby Vancampen was able to go on a service run halfway through the third set that propelled us to victory. Abby was also big for us in the back row with eight digs. And sophomore Karlyn Denny, once again, was a force for us; this time from the front row with 13 kills."
For the tournament, Denny topped the team in kills (27), service aces (eight) and blocks (seven). Wiseheart (40) and Siekman (37) combined for 77 assists while Vancampen (17) and Kristen Abbott (14) teamed up for 31 digs.
The Hornets (3-12) are scheduled to host Salem, while the Warriors (8-9) visit Madison, Monday night.
HENRYVILLE INVITATIONAL
Saturday
FINAL: HENRYVILLE 2, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 1
CAI 18 25 9
Henryville 25 23 15
CAI 2, AUSTIN 0
Austin 21 24
CAI 25 26
CAI 2, LANESVILLE 1
CAI 25 22 15
Lanesville 22 25 8
CAI STATISTICS
Kills: Karlyn Denny 27, Avery Kerr 17, Kristen Abbott 14, Haley Jones 13, Ashtyn Neighbours 5, Mya Chapman 2, Chloe Wiseheart 2,
Assists: Wiseheart 40, Ella Siekman 37, Abby Vancampen 2.
Aces: Denny 8, Vancampen 7, Neighbours 5, Abbott 4, Kerr 3, Wiseheart 2, Siekman 2.
Blocks: Denny 7, Kerr 5, Jones 4, Chapman 3, Neighbours 2, Siekman 2.
Digs: Vancampen 17, Abbott 14, Neighbours 8, Leah Stevens 7, Siekman 7, Wiseheart 6, Kerr 3, Jones 3,
LIONS GO 2-2
LAWRENCEBURG — Rock Creek went 2-2 at Saturday's Lawrenceburg Invitational.
The Lions beat Southwestern (Shelby) and Rising Sun, but lost to the host Tigers and Cincinnati Sycamore.
Rock Creek (9-8) is idle until it visits Corydon Central on Sept. 27.
