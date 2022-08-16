NEW ALBANY — Host New Albany rolled to a 25-9, 25-17, 25-17 victory over visiting North Harrison in its season-opener Monday night.
Ashlyn Clifton led the Bulldogs' offense with 11 kills while Cheyenne Palmer dished out 24 assists and tallied three service aces.
Alexis Caldwell led the New Albany defensive effort with 12 digs while freshman Ellie Scharlow had one block.
"Our serve-receive was incredible tonight," Bulldogs coach Ryan Woosley said. "Reese Stivers, Alexis Caldwell, Ashlyn Clifton and Morgan Tyler gave us countless opportunities to run a balanced offensive attack. Cheyenne Palmer did a great job distributing the ball and getting hitters in advantageous positions. We had three freshmen, Ellie Scharlow, Callie Loesch and Addi Vaughn, make their varsity debuts tonight and they played with the poise and confidence of a seasoned veteran."
New Albany will next host Evansville North on Thursday evening.
NEW ALBANY 3, NORTH HARRISON 0
North Harrison 9 17 17
New Albany 25 25 25
NEW ALBANY STATISTICS
Kills: Ashlyn Clifton 11, Reese Tiesing 9, Ellie Scharlow 8, Gretchen Sprecher 3, Callie Loesch 3.
Assists: Cheyenne Palmer 24, Addi Vaughn 4.
Aces: Palmer 3, Tiesing 2, Alexis Caldwell 2, Sprecher 2, Charlotte Fisher 2, Reese Stivers 1, Clifton 1.
Digs: Caldwell 12, Clifton 10, Stivers 5, Palmer 3, Tiesing 2, Morgan Tyler 2, Kennedy Pease 1, Sprecher 1.
Blocks: Ellie Scharlow 1.
WARRIORS WIN OPENER
ELIZABETH — Christian Academy opened its season with a 25-12, 25-12, 25-20 win at South Central on Monday night.
"It was a good first match of the season for our young team," CAI coach Chrissy Millen said. "It gave us an opportunity to build on the things we did well at our scrimmage last week and we definitely saw improvement in our serve receive. We have a new libero, sophomore Leah Stevens, for the first time since the 2019 season and overall she did a good job covering ground in the back row. Junior Karlyn Denny led our team offensively with seven kills and sophomores Avery Kerr and Mya Chapman, five kills and four kills respectively, scored some big points when we needed points. Overall, I am pleased with our initial match of the season and look forward to continuing to grow and become the team that we have the potential to be."
Ella Siekman dished out 12 assists while Ella Peach added nine for the Warriors, who host Henryville tonight.
CAI 3, SOUTH CENTRAL 0
Chr. Academy 25 25 25
South Central 12 12 20
CAI STATISTICS
Leah Stevens 1 assist, 4 digs, 2 aces, 1 kill.
Mya Chapman 4 kills, 1 block assisted.
Ella Siekman 2 digs, 1 ace, 1 kill, 12 assists.
Kristen Abbott 3 digs, 2 aces, 3 kills.
Avery Kerr 2 digs, 4 aces, 5 kills, 1 assist, 1 block assisted, 1 solo block.
Ella Peach 1 dig, 3 aces, 9 assists.
Loran Palmer 1 dig.
Maycee Hoefler 1 kill, 1 solo block, 2 blocks assisted.
Regan Barth 2 kills, 1 block assisted.
Karlyn Denny 3 digs, 1 ace, 7 kills, 1 blocks assisted.
HILLTOPPERS TOP MUSTANGS
MADISON — Host Shawe Memorial outlasted New Washington 21-25, 20-25, 25-19, 25-16, 15-8 Monday night.
COUGARS CLIP HORNETS
SEYMOUR — Host Trinity Lutheran downed Henryville 25-16, 25-10, 25-9 Monday night in the Hornets' season-opener.
