JEFFERSONVILLE — Visiting Charlestown outlasted Jeffersonville 18-25, 30-28, 25-20, 19-25, 18-16 in a thrilling, back-and-forth volleyball match Thursday night.
After splitting the first two sets, the Red Devils took a 10-6 lead in the decisive fifth set before the Pirates rallied. Kylie McConnell’s 11th kill ended the match and gave first-year head coach Hannah Joly her first victory.
McConnell also had six blocks for Charlestown while Sadie Goedeker also collected 11 kills and 18 digs. Addison Smith led the defense with 19 digs.
Avani Doogarsingh tallied 17 kills and six blocks to lead Jeff. Also, Abby Dues dished out 53 assists while Lilly Stefan tallied 22 digs for the short-handed Red Devils, who were without five varsity players due to quarantining.
“We didn’t keep our energy level the way that it needed to be in order to be successful tonight,” Jeff coach Wes Briscoe said. “We let Charlestown come in and out-hustle us and outplay us on our home court. If you’re going to let teams come in and out-work you, you’re going to get the result that we got tonight more than you would like.”
.
CHARLESTOWN 3, JEFFERSONVILLE 2
Charlestown 18 30 25 19 18
Jeffersonville 25 28 20 25 16
STATISTICAL LEADERS
Kills: Charlestown — Kylie McConnell 11, Sadie Goedeker 11; Jeffersonville — Avani Doogarsingh 17, Elliot Mays 13, Taylor Shelton 10, Oliva Shelton 9, Aleah Pritchard 7.
Blocks: Charlestown — McConnell 6, Sophia Fuquay 5; Jeffersonville — Doogarsingh 6, Mays 6, T. Shelton 3.
Assists: Charlestown — Tara Chisman 26; Jeffersonville — Abby Dues 53.
Aces: Jeffersonville — Alyvia Luce 4, Andi Durbin 2, Lilly Stefan 1.
Digs: Charlestown — Addison Smith 19, Goedeker 18, Chisman 16; Jeffersonville — Lilly Stefan 22, Abby Dues 18, Andi Durbin 15.
.
‘DOGS DOWN HUSKIES
EVANSVILLE — Visiting New Albany rolled to a 25-15, 25-16, 25-16 win at Evansville North on Thursday night.
Alexis Caldwell notched a double-double (10 kills, 20 digs) to lead the way for the Bulldogs.
“Serve-receive stepped up big tonight and we were able to record 20 first-ball kills,” New Albany coach Ryan Woosley said. “The setters were able to distribute the ball to all of our attackers to keep Evansville North guessing.”
Kamori Knight and Ashlyn Clifton tied Caldwell for the team-high in kills with 10 apiece. Reese Tiesing added six.
“Reese Tiesing also stepped up huge making her varsity debut,” Woosley said. “She recorded six kills on nine swings and looked in a zone the entire night. She was scoring with power and off-speed shots.”
.
NEW ALBANY 3, EVANSVILLE NORTH 0
Evansville North 15 16 16
New Albany 25 25 25
NA STATISTICAL LEADERS
Kills: Kamori Knight 10, Ashlyn Clifton 10, Alexis Caldwell 10, Reese Tiesing 6, Giavanna Yowell 4, Cheyenne Palmer 2, Carter Singleton 1.
Blocks: Yowell 3, Knight 1, Clifton 1.
Assists: Palmer 20, Amelia Hicks 18, Riley Sawyer 1, Knight 1, Reese Stivers 1, Caldwell 1, Clifton 1.
Aces: Palmer 3, Caldwell 3, Stivers 3, Tiesing 1, Sawyer 1.
Digs: Caldwell 20, Stivers 8, Clifton 7, Sawyer 5, Hicks 4, Palmer 4, Tiesing 2, Yowell 1.
.
LIONS BEAT BRAVES
SELLERSBURG — Rock Creek rolled to a 25-9, 25-14, 25-13 victory over visiting Borden in a matchup of sectional foes Thursday night.
Leilani Allen led the Lions with 14 kills while Chloe Carter compiled 11 and Tiffany Miller nine. Miller topped the team with three service aces. Jayli Smith dished out 28 assists and also recorded eight kills and seven digs. Jenna Rogers paced Creek with 10 digs.
Rock Creek (3-0) will host Jeffersonville next Thursday.
.
ROCK CREEK 3, BORDEN 0
Borden 9 14 13
Rock Creek 25 25 25
RC STATISTICAL LEADERS
Kills: Leilani Allen 14, Chloe Carter 11, Tiffany Miller 9, Jayli Smith 8, Santana Dozal 3, Jenna Howard 1.
Assists: Smith 28, Allen 4, Carter 1, Howard 1.
Aces: Miller 3, Smith 2, Emma Chandarlis 1, Jenna Rogers 1, Carter 1.
Digs: Rogers 10, Smith 7, Carter 5, Miller 5, Chandarlis 4.
.
FLOYD SWEEPS PANTHERS
BLOOMINGTON — Floyd Central won its second match in as many nights, sweeping host Bloomington South 25-14, 25-23, 25-12 Thursday night.
The Highlanders (2-0) host Silver Creek at 7 p.m. Monday night.
WARRIORETTES SWEEP HORNETS
HENRYVILLE — Scottsburg swept host Henryville 25-15, 25-6, 25-16 Thursday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.