CHARLESTOWN — Led by a solid offensive performance, Charlestown swept visiting Borden in straight sets — 25-10, 25-14, 25-14 — on Tuesday.
Charlestown’s Abbi East set the tone for the Pirates with nine straight service points to start the contest. She finished with a game-high 20. Kayleigh Smith led the Pirates with 13 kills and Katelyn Devers added six. Lanae Crowe was the team leader in assists with 25 and Hannah Baker anchored the defense with 25 digs.
“Everyone contributed to the win tonight,” Charlestown coach Tammy Nuxoll said. “The setters distributed the ball well and all of our hitters earned kills. We started out slow in the second half, but we were able to pull it together to earn the win.”
CHARLESTOWN 3, BORDEN 0
Borden 10 14 14
Charlestown 25 25 25
CHARLESTOWN MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Kayleigh Smith 13, Katelyn Devers 6.
Assists: Lanae Crowe 25.
Aces: Abbi East 20.
Digs: Hannah Baker 25.
JV: Charlestown 2, Borden 0.
HIGHLANDERS SWEEP MALE
FLOYD KNOBS — Floyd Central welcomed Louisville Male to Indiana on Tuesday with a 3-match sweep, where the Bulldogs were outscored 75-41.
The opening match was the closet and Male gave the Highlanders all they could handle in Floyd’s 25-23 win. The Highlanders cruised in the next set 25-7 and finished Male off in the third 25-11.
The Highlanders were led by Natalie Lostutter, who finished with nine kills. Kayden Holcomb added seven kills and led the team with 16 aces. Lizzy Kane’s 18 assists was the team-high. Courtney Combs finished with 15 assists and 10 aces. Kassidy Hoback added 15 aces and five digs in the Highlander win.
FLOYD CENTRAL 3, LOUISVILLE MALE 0
Louisville Male 23 7 11
Floyd Central 25 25 25
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Natalie Lostutter 9, Kyra Sharp 8, Kayden Holcomb 7, Kylie Minnis 4, Ellie Boehnlein 1.
Blocks: Minnis 1.
Assists: Lizzy Kane 18, Courtney Combs 15.
Aces: Holcomb 16, Kassidy Hoback 15, Combs 10, Anna Hilbrich 8, Keegan Kaiser 7.
Digs: Kaiser 10, Hoback 5, Hilbrich 2.
