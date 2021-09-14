NEW ALBANY — Host New Albany outlasted Jeffersonville 25-17, 25-19, 22-25, 25-19 in a Hoosier Hills Conference volleyball clash Tuesday night.
Alexis Caldwell had a double-double (14 kills, 14 digs), as did Cheyenne Palmer (25 assist, 10 digs), for the Bulldogs. Ashlyn Clifton led a strong service performance by New Albany with five aces.
"We went through spurts where we would play really great volleyball and then would have a lapse in judgment, or make a poor decision to lose a rally to let Jeff back in the game," New Albany coach Ryan Woosley said. "The Red Devils hustled their butts off and dug a ton of balls hit at them. We are still working on our setter and hitter connection and trying to speed up our offense. It isn't going to improve immediately and we need to keep grinding away at practice. Morgan Tyler really stepped up for us tonight. She made some great digs in the backcourt, but also picked up a ton of balls that were blocked to allow us to win some long rallies."
The Bulldogs (10-2, 3-1) visit Columbus East for a big HHC battle at 7 p.m. Thursday night.
Elliot Mays led the Red Devils (4-10, 0-3) with 14 kills and four service aces while Abby Dues dished out 24 assists.
NEW ALBANY 3, JEFFERSONVILLE 1
Jeffersonville 17 19 25 19
New Albany 25 25 22 25
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: J — Elliot Mays 14, Olivia Shelton 8, Jalayah Hamby 3, Avani Doogarsingh 3, Abby Dues 3, Taylor Shelton 2. NA — Alexis Caldwell 14, Kamori Knight 9, Ashlyn Clifton 8, Reese Tiesing 7, Cheyenne Palmer 3, Carter Singleton 2
Blocks: J — Alyvia Luce 2, Doogarsingh 2, Taylor Shelton 2, Hamby 1, Mays 1. NA — Knight 3, Palmer 3, Clifton 3, Caldwell 2
Assists: J — Dues 24, Mays 1. NA — Palmer 25, Amelia Hicks 12, Morgan Tyler 2, Knight 1, Caldwell 1, Clifton 1
Aces: J — Mays 4, Dues 3, Allie Toler 2, Luce 1. NA — Clifton 5, Reese Stivers 4, Caldwell 3, Tiesing 2, Palmer 2
Digs: J — Mays 15, Luce 12, Toler 10, Paige Seifried 3 Andie Durbin 3, Rachel Lowe 3, Doogarsingh 2, Dues 1, O. Shelton 1, Mays 1. NA — Clifton 15, Caldwell 14, Tiesing 11, Palmer 10, Tyler 7, Stivers 7, Hicks 4, Singleton 4, Knight 2.
LIONS SWEEP TIGERS
SELLERSBURG — Rock Creek rolled to a 25-8, 25-16, 25-21 victory over visiting Crothersville on Tuesday night.
The Lions (8-6) are next slated to participate in Saturday's Lawrenceburg Invitational.
SALEM SWEEPS CAI
SALEM — Salem swept visiting Christian Academy 25-17, 25-13, 25-13 Tuesday night.
Kristen Abbott led the Warriors with eight kills while Ella Siekman dished out 19 assists and Abby Vancampen recorded 14 digs.
"We played a bit better than the night before but still not great," CAI coach Chrissy Millen said. "We have found ourselves in a rut and just need to keep grinding away and eventually we will work our way out of it."
The Warriors (5-8) next visit Borden on Thursday night.
SALEM 3, CAI 0
CAI 17 13 13
Salem 25 25 25
CAI MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Kristen Abbott 8, Karlyn Denny 7, Haley Jones 5, Avery Kerr 2
Blocks: Jones 1.
Assists: Ella Siekman 19, Abby Vancampen 2.
Aces: Denny 1, Kerr 1, Chloe Wiseheart 1.
Digs: Vancampen 14, Wiseheart 11, Siekman 8, Kerr 5, Abbott 4, Ashtyn Neighbours 2, Denny 1.
