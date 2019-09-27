NEW ALBANY — New Albany celebrated its Senior Nigh with a 25-21, 25-23, 25-23 sweep of visiting Seymour in Hoosier Hills Conference action Thursday night.
Riley Winslow (14) and Tess Owsley (11) combined for 25 kills while Blair Sprigler dished out 38 assists for the Bulldogs. Bree Martin led the defense with 16 digs, while Haleigh Monks provided a spark off the bench with a pair of aces.
"Haleigh Monks came in and gave us a huge boost serving. She was able to go on two big runs to bring us back in the game in the third set," New Albany coach Ryan Woosley said. "I'm really happy for ours seniors to end their playing careers at the Doghouse with a win. We have eight kids that take the classroom very seriously and are role models to future Bulldogs by how they carry themselves on the court and in the community."
The Bulldogs (15-7, 6-1) travel to Cathedral on Saturday to play Avon, Penn, and Center Grove.
NEW ALBANY 3, SEYMOUR 0
Seymour 21 23 23
New Albany 25 25 25
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Riley Winslow 14, Tess Owsley 11, Alexis Caldwell 7, Olivia Allee 5, Dan Grant 4.
Blocks: Allee 2, Blair Sprigler 2, Grant, Owsley, Winslow, Caldwell.
Assists: Sprigler 38.
Aces: Haleigh Monks 2.
Digs: Bree Martin 16, Savannah Meyer 8, Saylor Knoy 7.
PIONEERS BEAT BULLDOGS
LOUISVILLE — Class 4A No. 3 Providence cruised to a 25-20, 25-18, 25-17 victory at Louisville Male on Thursday night.
The Pioneers (21-1) host Louisville Butler at 7 p.m. Monday.
