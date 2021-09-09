SELLERSBURG — Host Silver Creek swept Brownstown Central 25-17, 25-14, 25-17 in a Mid-Southern Conference matchup.
Ellie Priddy paced the Dragons with 13 kills while Macy Ferrell added eight and Maddie Hunter seven. Hunter also topped the team with three service aces while Abby Marks recorded a double-double (28 assists, 13 digs).
Creek (11-3, 6-0) is scheduled to visit Eastern on Monday night.
SILVER CREEK 3, BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 0
Brownstown 17 14 17
Silver Creek 25 25 25
SCHS STATISTICS
Kills: Ellie Priddy 13, Macy Ferrell 8, Maddie Hunter 7, Abby Marks 6, Abby Larson 3.
Blocks: Emily Weber 3.
Assists: Marks 28, Kiki Brown 6, Hunter 3.
Aces: Hunter 3, Marks 2, Priddy 2, Weber 2.
Digs: Marks 13, Brown 10, Audrey Landers 4, Hunter 4, Katie Henry 4, Larson 4, Rylie Biggs 2, Ferrell 2, Weber 2.
OLYMPIANS OUTLAST PIONEERS
CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Columbus East rallied to beat Providence 16-25, 24-26, 25-22, 25-12, 19-17 Thursday night.
Makenzie Wagner paced the Pioneers with 21 kills while Grace Purichia had a triple-double (13 kills, 35 assists, 19 digs).
Providence (9-7) next hosts Carmel and Jasper on Saturday.
COLUMBUS EAST 3, PROVIDENCE 2
Columbus East 16 24 25 25 19
Providence 25 26 22 12 17
PHS MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Makenzie Wagner 21, Grace Purichia 13, Nicole Stratford 10, Lilly Kaiser 7, Madelyn Dotson 7.
Blocks: Kaiser 3, Purichia 1, Wagner 1, Abby Julius 1, Stratford 1, Avery Drury 1.
Assists: Purichia 35, Camila Adams 2.
Aces: Stratford 2, Purichia 2, Anna Rodewig 1.
Digs: Purichia 19, Adams 11, Ella Baldwin 9, Taylor Bansbach 8.
MUSTANGS TOP HORNETS
HENRYVILLE — New Washington held off Henryville 26-24, 24-26, 25-20, 25-17 in a Southern Athletic Conference contest Thursday night.
The Mustangs led 20-16 in the third set when a lighting issue moved the match to New Wash’s auxiliary gym.
EAGLES OUTLAST BRAVES
BORDEN — Visiting Austin rallied to outlast Borden 20-25, 20-25, 25-18, 25-16, 15-12 Thursday night.
PIRATES TOP LADY CATS
RAMSEY — Charlestown outlasted host North Harrison in four sets Thursday night in an MSC contest.
