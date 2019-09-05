CHARLESTOWN — Bella Hinton tallied 11 kills and Silver Creek recorded 16 aces en route to a 25-8, 25-10, 25-12 sweep of host Charlestown in a Mid-Southern Conference volleyball match Thursday night.
Macie Garrison added 23 assists, six digs and eight kills for the Dragons (8-2, 4-0), who remained unbeaten in MSC play.
Lanae' Crowe led the Pirates with five kills and nine digs.
"Silver Creek has a good program and we knew tonight would be a tough match," Charlestown coach Tammy Nuxoll said. "We need to start watching our hitters better instead of watching the ball so we can react to what the hitters are doing. We also have to be more aggressive against good teams. We cannot give teams like Silver Creek free balls. ... Abbi East did a nice job passing tonight. We will refocus for our competition against Shawe next week."
The Dragons travel to Jeffersonville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday while the Pirates play at Shawe Memorial at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
SILVER CREEK 3, CHARLESTOWN 0
Silver Creek 25 25 25
Charlestown 8 10 12
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: SC — Bella Hinton 11, Macie Garrison 8, Abby Tandy 4, Abby Marks 4. C — Lanae' Crowe 5.
Blocks: SC — Tandy 2, Katie Hawkins 2.
Assists: SC — Garrison 23.
Aces: SC — Hinton 5, Kiki 3, Katie Henry 3, Mallory Ramsey 2, Reagan Wickens 2.
Digs: SC — Garrison 6, Ramsey 6, Alexis Striegel 5, Hinton 4. C — Crowe 9.
JV: Silver Creek 25-5, 25-10
DEVILS DOWN MUSTANGS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville rolled to its sixth straight win, sweeping visiting New Washington 25-11, 25-21, 25-23.
Jenna Lake led the Red Devils in kills (eight) and digs (15) while Alayna Lacy topped the team in assists (22) and aces (five).
Jeff (7-2) hosts Silver Creek at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
JEFFERSONVILLE 3, NEW WASHINGTON 0
New Washington 11 21 23
Jeffersonville 25 25 25
JEFF STATISTICS
Kills: Jenna Lake 8, Jocelen Lopez 6, Hannah Thibideau 5.
Blocks: Thibideau 3.
Assists: Alayna Lacy 22.
Aces: Lacy 5, Adley McMahel 3, Rachel Lowe 3, Erynn Dickson 3.
Digs: Lake 15, Lacy 12, McMahel 11.
PIONEERS PREVAIL IN 3
LOUISVILLE — Class 4A No. 2 Providence stayed perfect with a 25-15, 25-17, 25-16 sweep of host Christian Academy of Louisville on Thursday night.
"We had a good day of practice [Wednesday] and we came in with some individual goals that we wanted to hit and some team goals that we wanted to hit," Pioneers coach Terri Purichia said. "Everyody got some playing time and I thought everybody did well."
Anna Purichia paced Providence with nine kills while Coach Purichia praised the blocking of Ali Hughes and the serving of Miranda Harley, who had seven aces.
"I was able to get a majority of the kids in and get our big hitters some rest. Overall, it was a really good night," Terri Purichia said.
The Pioneers (9-0) host their annual Early Bird Invitational, which begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Larkin Center.
WARRIORS FALL
NEW ALBANY — Visiting Trinity Lutheran outlasted Christian Academy 25-18, 25-17, 25-16 Thursday night.
"Hats off to Trinity Lutheran, by far the best team we have faced this season," CAI coach Chrissy Millen said. "They are a pretty solid team in all facets of the game. We struggled tonight keeping them out of system with our serve. However, it is matches like this that will only help our team get better."
Kendall Kerberg tallied 17 kills and 11 digs for the Warriors, while Halle Rankin recorded 11 assists and Abby Vancampen recorded 14 digs.
"We were able to keep rallies going behind the defensive efforts of Abby Vancampen and Kendall Kerberg. And although our serve receive struggled at times, both Halle Rankin and Adeline Baldwin did a good job of bettering the ball for our hitters," Millen said.
CAI (7-3) next plays in the Barr-Reeve Invitational beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 3, TRINITY LUTHERAN 0
Christian Academy 18 17 16
Trinity Lutheran 25 25 25
CAI STATISTICS
Kills: Kendall Kerberg 17, Halle Rankin 2, Adeline Baldwin 2.
Blocks: Jolie Miles 2.
Assists: Rankin 11, Baldwin 5.
Aces: Kerberg, Rankin, Baldwin, Abby Vancampen, Chloe Wiseheart, Miles.
Digs: Vancampen 14, Kerberg 11, Baldwin 7, Rankin 4.
HIGHLANDERS SWEEP STARS
BEDFORD — Floyd Central swept host Bedford North Lawrence 25-14, 25-14, 25-20 in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Thursday night.
The Highlanders next play in the Avon Classic, which begins at 9 a.m. Saturday.
IN OTHER ACTION...
Henryville swept Eastern
