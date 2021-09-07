JEFFERSONVILLE — Silver Creek outlasted host Jeffersonville 25-13, 25-20, 22-25, 25-12 Tuesday night.
Ellie Priddy paced the Dragons with 12 kills while Abby Marks dished out 38 assists and recorded 14 digs, as did Maddie Hunter.
Elliot Mays led the Red Devils with 12 kills while Abby Dues, who was celebrated before the match for recently recording her 1,000th career assist, dished out 26 in defeat.
Silver Creek (9-3) will visit Corydon Central at 6 p.m. Wednesday night. Jeff (4-9) is scheduled to visit New Albany next Tuesday.
JEFFERSONVILLE 3, SILVER CREEK 1
Silver Creek 25 25 22 25
Jeffersonville 13 20 25 12
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: SC — Ellie Priddy 12, Emily Weber 9, Macy Ferrell 8, Addison Makun 5, Maddie Hunter 5, Riley Wickens 4, Abby Marks 3. J — Elliot Mays 14, Olivia Shelton 8, Jalayah Hamby 8, Taylor Shelton 5, Abby Dues 3, Avani Doogarsingh 3.
Blocks: SC — Weber 4, Makun 3, Carley Birk 2, Marks 2, Priddy 2. J — Hamby 5, Mays 2, T. Shelton 2.
Assists: SC — Marks 38, Kiki Brown 4, Katie Henry 2. J — Dues 26.
Aces: SC — Brown 4, Hunter 3. J — Dues 2.
Digs: SC — Marks 14, Hunter 14, Henry 5, Ferrell 2, Priddy 2, Wickens 2. J — Alyvia Luce 13, Dues 7, Lilly Stefan 5, Allie Toler 5, O. Shelton 4, Rachel Lowe 4.
'DOGS SWEEP STARS
BEDFORD — New Albany rolled to a 25-15, 25-11, 25-13 win at Bedford North Lawrence in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Tuesday night.
Alexis Caldwell tallied 10 kills, eight service aces, five digs and two blocks to lead the Bulldogs while Reese Tiesing added eight kills and four aces. Cheyenne Palmer topped the team in assists (16) while Ashlyn Clifton and Reese Stivers had 10 digs apiece.
The 'Dogs (8-1, 2-0) host Floyd Central on Thursday night.
NEW ALBANY 3, BEDFORD NL 0
New Albany 25 25 25
Bedford NL 15 11 13
NAHS STATISTICS
Kills: Alexis Caldwell 10, Reese Tiesing 8, Kamori Knight 8, Ashlyn Clifton 5, Cheyenne Palmer 3, Charlotte 2, Carter Singleton 1.
Blocks: Knight 3, Singleton 2, Caldwell 2.
Assists: Palmer 16, Hicks 11, Clifton 2, Reese Stivers 2, Morgan Tyler 1, Avarey Kiesler 1.
Aces: Caldwell 8, Tiesing 4, Palmer 2, Kiesler 1, Stivers 1.
Digs: Stivers 10, Clifton 10, Palmer 8, Hicks 6, Caldwell 5, Kiesler 4, Tyler 3, Singleton 2, Tiesing 2.
FLOYD FALLS IN 5
LOUISVILLE — Louisville DuPont Manual outlasted visiting Floyd Central 25-20, 25-19, 20-25, 19-25, 15-11 Tuesday night.
