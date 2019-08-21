SELLERSBURG — Host Silver Creek opened its season with a 25-18, 25-15, 25-9 sweep of Mid-Southern Conference foe Salem on Wednesday night.
Senior Macie Garrison led the way with 22 assists, five digs, five blocks and four kills. Bella Hinton paced the Dragons' attack with nine kills, while Abby Marks added eight.
Mallory Ramsey topped Silver Creek with 15 digs and four aces.
The Dragons (1-0) next play at Floyd Central at 7:30 p.m. Monday night.
SILVER CREEK 3, SALEM 0
Salem 18 15 9
Silver Creek 25 25 25
SILVER CREEK STATISTICS
Kills: Bella Hinton 9, Abby Marks 8, Katie Hawkins 6, Macie Garrison 4.
Blocks: Garrison 5, Hawkins 2.
Assists: Garrison 22.
Aces: Mallory Ramsey 4, Alexis Striegel 2.
Digs: Ramsey 15, Garrison 5, Faith Weitzel 5, Marks 4.
LIONS TOP HILLTOPPERS
MADISON — Rock Creek cruised to a 25-16, 25-10, 25-10 sweep of host Shawe Memorial on Wednesday night.
Ligia Williams led the Lions with 10 kills, while Morgan Schmidt added eight and Leah Thompson five. Bailey Brown topped Rock Creek with 23 assists and eight aces. Williams also added five aces and Thompson four.
The Lions (2-0) host Borden at 7 p.m. tonight.
ROCK CREEK 3, SHAWE MEMORIAL 0
Rock Creek 25 25 25
Shawe Memorial 16 10 10
ROCK CREEK STATISTICS
Kills: Ligia Williams 10, Morgan Schmidt 8, Leah Thompson 5, Lajoy Williams 2.
Assists: Bailey Brown 23.
Aces: Brown 8, Ligia Williams 5, Thompson 4, Schmidt 3.
