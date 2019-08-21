Macie Garrison
Macie Garrison gets to the ball during Silver Creek's 3-set loss to Northview at the Class 3A Jasper Semistate on Oct. 27, 2018.

 Photo by Greg Mengelt

SELLERSBURG — Host Silver Creek opened its season with a 25-18, 25-15, 25-9 sweep of Mid-Southern Conference foe Salem on Wednesday night. 

Senior Macie Garrison led the way with 22 assists, five digs, five blocks and four kills. Bella Hinton paced the Dragons' attack with nine kills, while Abby Marks added eight. 

Mallory Ramsey topped Silver Creek with 15 digs and four aces. 

The Dragons (1-0) next play at Floyd Central at 7:30 p.m. Monday night. 

SILVER CREEK 3, SALEM 0

Salem               18     15      9

Silver Creek     25     25     25     

SILVER CREEK STATISTICS

     Kills: Bella Hinton 9, Abby Marks 8, Katie Hawkins 6, Macie Garrison 4.

     Blocks: Garrison 5, Hawkins 2.

     Assists: Garrison 22.

     Aces: Mallory Ramsey 4, Alexis Striegel 2. 

     Digs: Ramsey 15, Garrison 5, Faith Weitzel 5, Marks 4. 

LIONS TOP HILLTOPPERS

MADISON — Rock Creek cruised to a 25-16, 25-10, 25-10 sweep of host Shawe Memorial on Wednesday night. 

Ligia Williams led the Lions with 10 kills, while Morgan Schmidt added eight and Leah Thompson five. Bailey Brown topped Rock Creek with 23 assists and eight aces. Williams also added five aces and Thompson four. 

The Lions (2-0) host Borden at 7 p.m. tonight. 

ROCK CREEK 3, SHAWE MEMORIAL 0

Rock Creek              25     25     25

Shawe Memorial     16     10     10     

ROCK CREEK STATISTICS

     Kills: Ligia Williams 10, Morgan Schmidt 8, Leah Thompson 5, Lajoy Williams 2.

     Assists: Bailey Brown 23.

     Aces: Brown 8, Ligia Williams 5, Thompson 4, Schmidt 3.  

