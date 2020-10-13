SELLERSBURG — Bella Hinton's double-double propelled Class 3A No. 5 Silver Creek in the sectional semifinals.
The senior outside hitter had 10 kills and 10 aces to lead the Dragons to a 25-14, 25-9, 25-6 victory over Charlestown in the first round of the Silver Creek Sectional on Tuesday night.
The Dragons (23-8) will face Madison (10-15) at 11 a.m. Saturday in the first sectional semifinal. The Cubs topped Salem 26-24, 25-16, 25-19 in Tuesday night's first match.
Creek swept Madison 25-21, 25-15, 25-15 on Sept. 2. The next day, the Dragons swept the Pirates 25-17, 25-14, 25-9 on Sept. 3.
In Tuesday night's rematch between Creek and Charlestown, the Dragons once again took command early.
"Silver Creek is ranked as one of the top 5 programs in 3A. We knew that they would come out strong and they did. We wish we would have played more competitively against them tonight but tonight wasn't our night," Pirates coach Tammy Nuxoll said.
Silver Creek received a big boost from its serving. The Dragons tallied 21 service aces, led by Hinton's 10. Mallory Ramsey recorded six aces while Abby Marks added two.
Creek also attacked well, finishing with a .387 hitting percentage. In addition to Hinton's 10, Maddie Hunter contributed six and Anna Dablow added four while Marks, Katie Hawkins and Macy Ferrell finished with three apiece.
Marks paced the Dragons in assists (22) and digs (seven) while Hawkins led the way with three blocks.
The loss ends Charlestown's season at 13-14.
Kayleigh Smith paced the Pirates with four kills while Kylie McConnell and Kenzie Baker had three apiece. Lanae' Crowe (six) and Emma Obermeier (four) combined for 10 assists. On the defensive side, Abbi East had seven digs while Crowe and Addison Smith added five each.
"I am proud of our five seniors who helped support our program, and I am proud of the way we ended our regular season with five straight wins with a New Washington Invite championship. We have a lot of young players in our program, and I've seen lots of improvement to grow on for next season," Nuxoll said.
.
CLASS 3A SILVER CREEK SECTIONAL
MATCH 1: MADISON 3, SALEM 0
Madison 26 25 25
Salem 24 16 19
.
MATCH 2: SILVER CREEK 3, CHARLESTOWN 0
Silver Creek 25 25 25
Charlestown 14 9 6
SC STATISTICS
Kills: Bella Hinton 10, Maddie Hunter 6, Anna Dablow 4, Abby Marks 3, Katie Hawkins 3, Macy Ferrell 3, Mallory Ramsey 1.
Blocks: Hawkins 3, Hinton 2, Ellie Priddy 2, Ferrell 1, Marks 1, Emily Weber 1.
Assists: Marks 22, Ramsey 5, Kiki Brown 1, Ferrell 1.
Aces: Hinton 10, Ramsey 6, Marks 2, Brown 1, Ferrell 1, Hunter 1.
Digs: Marks 7, Brown 6, Hinton 5, Ramsey 4, Hunter 3, Ferrell 1.
.
Match 3: CAI (6-10) vs. North Harrison (12-18), 6 p.m. Thursday
Match 4: Corydon Central (8-12) vs. Scottsburg (19-11), 7 p.m. Thursday
Match 5: Madison (10-15) vs. Silver Creek (23-8), 11 a.m. Saturday
Match 6: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, noon Saturday
Final: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 7 p.m. Saturday
.
CLARKSVILLE FALLS
MITCHELL — The host Bluejackets swept Clarksville 25-13, 25-5, 25-6 in the first round of the Class 2A Mitchell Sectional on Tuesday night.
The Bluejackets (21-6) advance to face Paoli (2-23) at 11 a.m. Saturday in the sectional semifinals.
The Generals' season ends with a 1-14 record.
Action continues at Mitchell on Thursday, when defending champion Henryville (23-5) takes on Eastern (14-11) at 5:30 p.m., followed by Crawford County vs. Austin.
.
CLASS 2A MITCHELL
Match 1: Mitchell d. Clarksville 25-13, 25-5, 25-6, Tuesday
Match 2: Eastern (14-11) vs. Henryville (23-5), 5:30 p.m. Thursday
Match 3: Crawford County (4-4) vs. Austin (8-10), 7 p.m. Thursday
Match 4: Paoli (2-23) vs. Mitchell (21-6), 11 a.m. Saturday
Match 5: Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 12:30 p.m. Saturday
Final: Match 4 winner vs. Match 5 winner, 7 p.m. Saturday
