CHARLESTOWN — Silver Creek bounced back from Wednesday's five-set loss at Madison with a 25-12, 25-11, 25-16 sweep of host Charlestown in a Mid-Southern Conference match Thursday night.
Ellie Priddy paced a balanced attack for the Dragons with nine kills while Addison Makun and Maddie Hunter had five apiece. Abby Marks dished out 31 assists while Kiki Brown topped the team in digs (21) and service aces (four).
Silver Creek (8-3) is scheduled to visit Jeffersonville on Tuesday night.
SILVER CREEK 3, CHARLESTOWN 0
Silver Creek 25 25 25
Charlestown 12 11 16
SCHS MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Ellie Priddy 9, Addison Makun 5, Maddie Hunter 5, Macy Ferrell 4, Riley Wickens 4, Abby Marks 3, Abby Larson 3, Emily Weber 2, Carley Birk 2, Brianna Clifford 1.
Blocks: Makun 2, Priddy 2, Weber 2, Ferrell 1, Wickens 1, Larson 1.
Assists: Marks 31, Kiki Brown 3, Caroline Emly 2, Audrey Landers 1.
Aces: Brown 4, Landers 3, Ferrell 1, Ava Kopf 1.
Digs: Brown 21, Hunter 10, Landers 6, Marks 3, Ferrell 2, Katie Henry 2, Wber 1, Kopf 1, Biggs 1, Larson 1.
COUGARS SWEEP WARRIORS
SEYMOUR — Host Trinity Lutheran swept Christian Academy 25-14, 25-13, 25-11 Thursday night.
Karlyn Denny finished with a team-high five kills while Chloe Wiseheart dished out 16 assists and Abby Vancampen recorded seven digs for the Warriors.
"We ran into a very good Trinity Lutheran volleyball team tonight," CAI coach Chrissy Millen said. "They were fundamentally sound and played well from point one to point 25. I am proud of our young team, who in all three sets, stuck with Trinity Lutheran through the first 10 points or so. Their experience allowed them to pull away in the second half of each set. At one point we had four freshmen on the court getting some great experience to prepare them for the rest of our season. Tonight we passed better than we had all week. We were pretty balanced offensively, with all our hitters getting in on the action tonight."
CAI (4-5) is scheduled to host Mitchell at 7 p.m. Friday night.
TRINITY LUTHERAN 3, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 0
Christian Academy 14 13 11
Trinity Lutheran 25 25 25
CAI MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Karlyn Denny 5, Avery Kerr 4, Kristen Abbott 3, Haley Jones 3, Ashtyn Neighbours 2, Mya Chapman 1, Chloe Wiseheart 1.
Blocks: Kerr 3, Chapman 1, Denny 1, Jones 1.
Assists: Wiseheart 16, Denny 1, Kerr 1.
Aces: Abbott 1, Denny 1.
Digs: Abby Vancampen 7, Neighbours 4, Denny 4, Abbott 3, Wiseheart 1.
BRAVES SWEEP REBELS
ELIZABETH — Borden improved to 2-0 in the Southern Athletic Conference with a 25-20, 25-11, 25-18 win at South Central on Thursday night.
Ella Perkinson had seven kills while Gabby Thomas dished out 16 assists and Paige Robinson recorded 11 digs and three service aces for the Braves (5-4, 2-0).
BORDEN 3, SOUTH CENTRAL 0
Borden 25 25 25
South Central 20 11 18
BHS MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: E. Perkinson 7.
Assists: G. Thomas 16.
Aces: C. Hall 3, P. Robinson 3.
Digs: A. Martin 11, G. Gentry 11, P. Robinson 11.
FLOYD BEATS BNL
BEDFORD — Visiting Floyd Central rolled to a 25-11, 25-11, 25-13 win at Bedford North Lawrence in a Hoosier Hills Conference contest Thursday night.
The Highlanders (6-3, 2-2) are scheduled to face Carmel, Louisville Assumption and Martinsville on Saturday at Avon.
'DOGS BEAT BRAVES
BROWNSTOWN — Visiting New Albany beat Brownstown Central 25-12, 25-17, 20-25, 25-22 Thursday night.
Alexis Caldwell led the Bulldogs to victory, recording a double-double (19 kills, 17 digs) and topping the team with six service aces.
"She was a force to be reckoned with and proved she is one of the best players in the state of Indiana," New Albany coach Ryan Woosley said.
Ashlyn Clifton (10 kills, 13 digs) and Cheyenne Palmer (21 assists, 10 digs) also tallied double-doubles for the Dogs while Kamori Knight contributed 12 kills and five total blocks.
"Cheyenne Palmer and Amelia Hicks were both able to keep Brownstown guessing by running a nice variety of attack patterns," Woosley said.
New Albany (8-1) next visits Bedford North Lawrence on Tuesday night.
NEW ALBANY 3, BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 1
New Albany 25 25 20 25
Brownstown Central 12 17 25 22
NA MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Alexis Caldwell 19, Kamori Knight 12, Ashlyn Clifton 10, Reese Tiesing 4, Cheyenne Palmer 4, Carter Singleton 1, Reese Stivers 1.
Blocks: Knight 5, Caldwell 2.
Assists: Palmer 21, Amelia Hicks 17, Stivers 2, Caldwell 1, Clifton 1, Charlotte Fisher 1.
Aces: Caldwell 6, Palmer 4, Singleton 2, Reese Tiesing 1, Stivers 1.
Digs: Caldwell 17, Clifton 13, Palmer 10, Stivers 10, Riley Sawyer 6, Tiesing 4, Singleton 4, Hicks 2, Morgan Tyler 2, Fisher 1.
DEVILS DOWN MUSTANGS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville swept New Washington 25-12, 25-16, 25-20 on Thursday night.
