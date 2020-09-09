SELLERSBURG — Host Silver Creek rolled to a 25-17, 25-13, 25-17 sweep of Jeffersonville on Tuesday night.
Anna Dablow led a balanced offensive attack for the Dragons with eight kills, while Bella Hinton added seven. Also for Creek, Abby Marks recorded a double-double (19 assists, 19 digs) while Mallory Ramsey added 12 digs.
.
SILVER CREEK 3, JEFFERSONVILLE 0
Jeffersonville 17 13 17
Silver Creek 25 25 25
SC STATISTICS
Kills: Anna Dablow 8, Bella Hinton 7, Ellie Priddy 3, Katie Hawkins 3.
Blocks: Oliva Thomas 1, Emily Weber 1, Hinton 1.
Assists: Abby Marks 19, Hanna Zimmerman 6.
Aces: Mallory Ramsey 1, Macy Ferrell 1, Kiki Brown 1, Marks 1, Hinton 1.
Digs: Marks 19, Ramsey 12, Brown 4, Audrey Landers 4.
.
’DOGS DOWN STARS
NEW ALBANY — Alexis Caldwell and Cheyenne Palmer led New Albany to a 25-18, 25-20, 25-17 sweep of visiting Bedford North Lawrence on Tuesday night.
Caldwell tallied 12 kills and 10 digs while Palmer dished out 36 assists to go along with 10 digs. Bree Martin added a team-high 13 digs while Kamori Knight and Tess Owsley recorded three blocks apiece for the Bulldogs.
New Albany (5-2, 2-0) plays at Floyd Central on Thursday night.
.
NEW ALBANY 3, BEDFORD NL 0
Bedford NL 18 20 17
New Albany 25 25 25
NA STATISTICS
Kills: Alexis Caldwell 12, Tess Owsley 9, Lauren Naville 9, Kamori Knight 6, Olivia Allee 4.
Blocks: Knight 3, Owsley 3, Caldwell 1.
Assists: Cheyenne Palmer 36.
Aces: Bree Martin 4, Riley Sawyer 2, Caldwell 1, Bella Doss 1.
Digs: Martin 13, Caldwell 10, Palmer 10, Ashlyn Clifton 8, Reese Stivers 5.
