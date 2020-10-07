SELLERSBURG — Bella Hinton and Maddie Hunter had 12 kills apiece to lead Silver Creek to a 25-20, 25-8, 25-19 sweep of visiting Scottsburg in a Mid-Southern Conference clash Wednesday night.
Anna Dablow added seven kills and Katie Hawkins five for the Dragons, who received 31 assists from Abby Marks. Hinton and Kiki Brown had two aces apiece, while Mallory Ramsey (17) and Marks (16) combined for 33 digs for Creek.
The Dragons (20-6) will face Charlestown at 7 p.m. Tuesday night in the first round of the Class 3A Silver Creek Sectional.
‘DOGS DOWN LIONS
SALEM — New Albany dropped the first set, but rallied for a 17-25, 25-9, 25-21, 25-20 triumph at Salem on Wednesday night.
“The Bulldogs started slowly against a very scrappy Salem team,” New Albany coach Ryan Woosley said. “We hit a lot of our balls directly to people and allowed Salem to build confidence. We were a little lazy with our feet and that got us into trouble in the first set. After regrouping the New Albany offense hit its stride with Cheyenne Palmer and Amelia Hicks dishing the ball to a variety of hitters which gave Salem problems. Our middles dominated the net offensively and the Lions had no answer.”
Alexis Caldwell and Olivia Allee topped the team with 11 kills apiece while Tess Owsley tallied 10 as Palmer (36) and Hicks (12) combined for 48 assists. Bree Martin finished with team-highs in aces (seven) and digs (17) while Kamori Knight contributed a team-best four blocks.
The Bulldogs (15-9) host Class A No. 1 Trinity Lutheran at 6 p.m. tonight.
