INDIANAPOLIS — Silver Creek went 1-2 and New Albany was 0-3 against some of the top teams in the state in Saturday's Lady Irish Invitational at Cathedral.
Center Grove outlasted the Dragons 28-26, 24-26, 16-14 before Penn beat them Dragons 25-12, 25-16. Silver Creek, though, rallied to oust Avon 20-25, 25-12, 15-8.
New Castle rallied to the Bulldogs 21-25, 25-17, 15-10 Saturday morning. Cathedral then beat them 25-15, 25-10 before Perry Meridian topped them 25-12, 25-21.
Silver Creek (15-9) is slated to host New Albany (14-8) on Tuesday night.
RED DEVILS DROP 2
NEWBURGH — Jeffersonville lost a couple of matches at Saturday's Castle Invitational.
Terre Haute North downed the Red Devils 25-23, 25-14 before the host Knights beat them 25-13, 25-12.
Jeff (7-16) is scheduled to visit Floyd Central on Tuesday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.